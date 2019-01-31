[October 18, 2018] New Online Breast Cancer Resource Puts Women in Control of Their Breast Cancer Treatment

GAINESVILLE, Va., Oct. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Remember the little black bags carried by doctors? Dr. John P. Williams, M.D., a breast cancer surgeon, is bringing that personal touch back, directly into the home of any woman with breast cancer. The Breast Cancer School for Patients is a FREE online educational platform which features over 80 video tutorials (video ) about breast health and breast cancer. His mission is to help recently diagnosed patients, so they can become 'experts' to assure they get the highest quality breast cancer care in their own community. "In this age of technology and rapid information sharing, it can be hard to navigate through information about breast cancer online," states John Williams, who has organized this vast field into one easy-to-navigate site called Breast Cancer School for Patients. Dr. Williams offers "old school" compassionate hand-holding in the first video-based school for patients. "I like to think of this as a form of telemedicine, which is the use of health technology to bring positive health outcomes to patients." Dr. Williams tackles the tough issues and questions patients want to learnabout, such as:



Why women should get a 3D mammogram ( video here )

) Will I survive breast cancer? ( video here )

) How to get a second opinion ( video here )

) Why fewer women need chemotherapy now ( video here )

) BRCA Genetic testing. What you must know. ( video here ) Upon signup for a newsletter, visitors will immediately receive a detailed email containing several hundred "Doctor Questions." This is a list of the key questions to engage one's breast surgeon, medical oncologist, and radiation oncologist about "cutting edge" treatment options. Dr. Williams urges women to, "Become informed before speaking with your doctors. You will improve your own care with this approach."

Dr. Williams is a breast cancer surgeon. He founded and is the medical director of the Novant Health UVA Health System Breast Center in Northern Virginia. Learn more about Dr. Williams here. His CV can be reviewed here. He has been featured in US News & World Reports and other media outlets. Press Contact:

