|
|[October 18, 2018]
|
New Industry Research Shows Augmented Reality Adopters Have Best-in-Class Performance Related to Factory Operations, Service, and Training
PTC
(NASDAQ: PTC) today announced from Augmented World Expo (AWE) Europe
2018 the availability of new research in conjunction with Aberdeen (News - Alert) Group
titled, "How
the Best-in-Class Use Augmented Reality for Superior Service Management."
The comprehensive research study and corresponding report identifies
significant financial improvements realized by industrial companies
embracing augmented reality (AR), and provides best practices for
unlocking the potential of the technology across various environments.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181018005051/en/
PTC announced exclusive data from Aberdeen Group shows that organizations using augmented reality have experienced significant year-over-year business growth and have improved their bottom lines dramatically. (Graphic: Business Wire).
In addition to the report published today, PTC announced exclusive data
from Aberdeen that shows that organizations using AR have experienced
significant year-over-year business growth and have improved their
bottom lines dramatically.
"The rapid pace of the global market, digital transformation, and
increasing shortage of highly skilled workers have produced a disruptive
threat for businesses," said Tom Paquin, research analyst, Aberdeen
Group. "However, as evidenced by our latest report with PTC, companies
that invest in AR, particularly manufacturing and service organizations,
have the opportunity to gain a competitive advantage."
For enterprises, AR can empower workers to understand and interact with
the physical and digital worlds, build new skills with reduced training
time and cost, and make informed decisions faster. As a result,
businesses can unlock increased productivity and improve the
effectiveness of training, manufacturing, and service.
"AR is one of the fastest growing segments in the technology market and
has been shown to create significant business value for organizations
adopting it. Industrial enterprises are keen to improve customer
experiences, open up new revenue streams, and disrupt competition by
leveraging the new AR capabilities for product and service
differentiation," said Jim Heppelmann, president and CEO, PTC. "Use
cases being developed for end customers have a strong focus on service
or maintenance instructions, enabling them to reduce machine downtime
and maximize product value."
AWE Europe 2018
PTC and the topic of enterprise AR took
center stage today at AWE Europe 2018, the world's leading AR and VR
conference and expo, held October 18-19 in Munich, Germany.
This morning, Mike Campbell, EVP, Augmented Reality Products, PTC, led a
keynote session titled, "PTC
Vision for Augmented Reality in the Enterprise," in which he spoke
about the state of AR in the industrial enterprise, reviewed customer
use cases, and illustrated the power of AR to fundamentally change the
way people work and to allow organizations to re-imagine how to
manufacture, sell, operate, and service industrial products.
"Augmented reality can deliver a significant advantage for industrial
organizations as part of their overall digital transformation," said Mr.
Campbell. "PTC customers are better leveraging existing investments in
CAD, IoT, and digitalization of content through AR experiences, enabling
people to visualize and interact with the digital world in the real-time
context of their daily work."
As a Titanium Sponsor of and exhibitor at the event, PTC is showcasing
its latest AR solutions - Vuforia Studio, Vuforia Engine, and Vuforia
Chalk - as well as distributing copies of the Aberdeen research report
at booth 118. PTC is also participating in The
International Symposium on Mixed and Augmented Reality (ISMAR),
which runs in conjunction with AWE Europe, in booth 405.
Adoption Under the Vuforia Brand
In line with the data and
findings of the Aberdeen report, PTC has experienced substantial growth
and adoption across its dedicated AR business unit. Over 60,000
commercial AR apps have been deployed with PTC's Vuforia®
Engine. In addition, more than 14,000 participants have joined PTC's
Vuforia Studio Free Trial program, providing valuable feedback on
use case priorities and hardware requirements, and over 550,000
registered developers use Vuforia as their preferred platform to create
AR apps.
PTC has leveraged Vuforia to expand the capabilities of its
market-leading ThingWorx®
Industrial Innovation Platform, enabling customers to visualize,
instruct, guide, and improve interactions with physical things. Aberdeen
data released today shows that Internet of Things (IoT) technology is
currently a function of 82 percent of all businesses leveraging AR.
Aberdeen Report: "How the Best-in-Class Use Augmented Reality for
Superior Service Management"
The Aberdeen report, which
investigates service AR use cases of best-in-class organizations versus
all other adopters, offers the following highlights:
-
Service organizations using AR have performed significantly better
than non-users across customer retention, customer satisfaction, and
year-over-year revenue improvement
-
The best-in-class companies have performed, on average, 25 percent
better than their peers across performance measurements, including
regulatory and SLA compliance
-
34 percent of best-in-class organizations leverage AR-powered
training, 31 percent use on-site guides, and 25 percent are using
AR-powered knowledge sharing
To download a copy of the full report, please visit https://www.ptc.com/en/AWE-Europe.
Additional Resources
The adoption by customers of Vuforia AR solutions to date is not
indicative of the amount of revenue with respect to any particular
period or that customers will continue to adopt or deploy such
technologies at any particular rate.
About PTC (NASDAQ: PTC)
PTC helps companies around the world
reinvent the way they design, manufacture, operate, and service products
in and for a smart, connected world. In 1986 we revolutionized digital
3D design, and in 1998 were first to market with Internet-based product
lifecycle management. Today, our leading industrial innovation platform
and field-proven solutions enable you to unlock value at the convergence
of the physical and digital worlds. With PTC, manufacturers and an
ecosystem of partners and developers can capitalize on the promise of
the Internet of Things and augmented reality technology today and drive
the future of innovation.
PTC.com
@PTC
Blogs
PTC, Vuforia, ThingWorx, and the PTC logo are trademarks or registered
trademarks of PTC Inc. and/or its subsidiaries in the United States and
other countries.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181018005051/en/
[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]