|[October 18, 2018]
New Open Applications Advance Comprehensive Modeling Environment for Multidiscipline Collaboration
Systems, Incorporated, the leading global provider of comprehensive
software solutions for advancing the design, construction, and
operations of infrastructure, today launched OpenSite Designer, a
built-for-purpose application for the design and construction of civil
site projects. It also launched OpenBuildings, bringing together
its AECOsim building design and Speedikon factory and
industrial design applications; and announced the availability of OpenBuildings
Station Designer, a specialized application for designing rail and
metro stations. At the same time, Bentley announced the availability of OpenBridge
Designer, which combines Bentley's bridge modeling, analysis and
design capabilities into one comprehensive package, and OpenFlows
FLOOD, a flood analysis and early warning system.
In addition, in pursuit of its 'industrialization' strategy,
Bentley announced it has rebranded under its Open
portfolio several of its applications based on MicroStation
technology which collectively accelerate the advancement of its
comprehensive modeling environment by connecting digital workflows
across disciplines and sharing digital components in its Connected Data
Environment (CDE).
Bhupinder Singh, chief product officer, Bentley Systems, said, "Open
has three meanings. First, it signifies open to multiple
disciplines. Second, it means open to analysis and simulation.
Using different applications, two different disciplines, for example, a
geotechnical engineer and a structural engineer, can iterate on the same
dataset in our comprehensive modeling environment, providing a 'digital
feedback loop' and enhancing their collaboration across BIM
workflows. And third, because MicroStation technology underpins Open
applications, users can produce multidiscipline deliverables and
accomplish multidiscipline clash resolution from any Open
application. Bentley's comprehensive modeling environment is 'Open'
for collaborative digital workflows."
Fully 49 of the 62 finalists and awardees of this year's Year in
Infrastructure Awards credited collaborative digital workflows in
their successful outcomes. For example, OpenRoads, Bentley's
civil design applications for road networks, is credited by 22 awards
finalists' projects in 12 categories, and OpenPlant, Bentley's
plant design project management applications, is credited by 10
finalists' projects in 9 different categories. ProjectWise and/or AssetWise
were credited by finalists' projects in 16 of 19 awards categories this
year.
OpenSite Designer
The collaborative nature of digital workflows connecting analysis and
simulation with design and modeling is exemplified in OpenSite,
Bentley's new solution for the design and construction of civil site
projects. OpenSite provides rapid site modeling and analysis,
earthwork optimization and quantification, drainage and underground
utilities, and automated project deliverables.
OpenSite Designer provides the most comprehensive site design
workflow available including reality modeling, geotechnical, underground
utilities, stormwater drainage, terrain modeling, detailed drawing
production, and visualization. OpenSite Designer optimizes design
outcomes with multidiscipline information modeling and analysis.
Interoperating with PLAXIS, Bentley's newly acquired geotechnical
engineering solution, site plans can be enhanced with new information
about the active properties of soil including bearing capacity,
stresses, and displacement.
OpenBuildings Designer
The newly launched OpenBuildings Designer incorporates all of the
capabilities of AECOsim Building Designer as well as Components
Center and a range of new capabilities and standards including
EnergyPlus, a building energy model to help users comply with ASHRAE
standards in the US, and UK energy requirements; support of
international standards including IFC 2x3, IFC4 Reference View, COBie,
and Singapore's Building and Construction Authority; new capabilities to
design curtain wall systems; and OpenBuildings Speedikon, a
leading application for industrialized design and construction. OpenBuildings
Designer takes advantage of collaborative digital workflows with
other applications in Bentley's Open portfolio, for
example templates in OpenBuildings Station Designer for tunnel
segments created through GenerativeComponents based on linear alignment
from OpenRail. Showcasing their robustness and versatility, OpenBuildings
applications were credited by 32 of 62 of the Year in
Infrastructure Awards finalists projects in 15 of 19 categories.
OpenBridge Designer
OpenBridge Designer is a new, all-encompassing application that
integrates the modeling capabilities of OpenBridge Modeler and
the analysis and design features of RM Bridge, LEAP Bridge
Concrete, and LEAP Bridge Steel to meet the design and
construction needs of both concrete and steel bridges. OpenBridge
Designer enables bridge designers to rapidly create an intelligent,
parametric bridge model, fully integrated with analysis and design, as
well as drawings. It enables seamless synchronization of various
disciplines for analysis, design, detailing, documentation, construction
engineering and load-rating.
OpenFlows FLOOD
Bentley also announced the rebranding of its Haestad water modeling and
ACTION Modulers flood analysis product lines to form OpenFlows
for water districts, sewer utilities and flood plain managers. OpenFlows
extends smart water networks capabilities with GIS-based asset-centric
information for water loss reduction, water operations, flood prediction
and prevention. OpenFlows FLOOD continuously monitors watersheds,
integrating data from real-time monitoring stations and numerical models
to calculate risk levels. OpenFlows FLOOD mitigates flood risk,
improving understanding of the processes involved in flood generation,
and transmitting early alerts to reduce the impact caused by floods.
Connecting Digital Workflows Across Disciplines
Applications for analysis and simulation, on the one hand, can
collaboratively and iteratively work with applications for design and
modeling, and on the other, connect operational workflows and converge
the work of different disciplines. Collaborative digital workflows are
characterized by data captured or created for one purpose being accessed
and used by other applications for other purposes thereby saving time,
minimizing rework, and improving data quality over the asset lifecycle.
An example of multidiscipline collaboration with OpenFlows
involves workflows that use ContextCapture to create a 3D reality
mesh, feeding into OpenFlows FLOOD modeling and using the terrain
as input to various analyses in a single review environment for
visualization and presentation to stakeholders using LumenRT.
Connecting analysis with modeling in another Open
collaborative digital workflow involves the layout of road geometry, and
hydraulic analysis and design using storm analysis tools including the
determination of the size of storm inlets, pipes, depth of pipes, and
manholes. The collaborative nature of the workflow enables clash
detection in the subsurface environment, and iteration and adjustment as
needed, to confirm functional and physical characteristics.
Other instances of Open collaborative digital workflows
connecting design and analysis include OpenUtilities with
Siemens' (News - Alert) PSS©SINCAL, which helps utilities improve resilience and deal
with weak spots in the grid; and OpenBuildings Station Designer
with LEGION pedestrian simulation, to enable designers to design,
test, and validate simulations of scenarios for pedestrian traffic.
Rebranding
Completing its announcement about Open applications,
Bentley said that Bentley Map will be rebranded as OpenCities Map;
and OpenComms, aimed primarily at multisystem operators, will
incorporate Bentley Fiber and Bentley Coax.
About Bentley Systems
Bentley Systems is the leading global provider of software solutions to
engineers, architects, geospatial professionals, constructors, and
owner-operators for the design, construction, and operations of
infrastructure. Bentley's MicroStation-based engineering and BIM
applications, and its digital twin cloud services, advance the project
delivery (ProjectWise) and the asset performance (AssetWise)
of transportation and other public works, utilities, industrial and
resources plants, and commercial and institutional facilities.
Bentley Systems employs more than 3,500 colleagues, generates annual
revenues of $700 million in 170 countries, and has invested more than $1
billion in research, development, and acquisitions since 2012. From
inception in 1984, the company has remained majority-owned by its five
founding Bentley brothers. Bentley shares transact by invitation on the
NASDAQ Private Market; strategic partner Siemens AG (News - Alert) has accumulated a
non-voting minority stake. www.bentley.com
OpenBridge
Designer integrates modeling capabilities and analysis and design
features of to meet the design and construction needs of both concrete
and steel bridges.
