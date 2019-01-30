[October 17, 2018] New Retail Technology Provider Capillary Technologies Raises New Round of Investment from Warburg Pincus

SHANGHAI, Oct. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Capillary Technologies, a leading AI-based omnichannel consumer loyalty, engagement and analytics provider, announced today that it has completed a new round of financing led by an affiliate of Warburg Pincus, a leading global private equity firm focused on growth investing. The fresh round of funds will be used in part to expand its sales/delivery network and product offerings across China. With its China operations Headquartered in Shanghai and with additional China offices in Guangzhou and Changsha, Capillary Technologies provides AI based omnichannel consumer loyalty, engagement and analytics solutions that are purpose built and integrated into the fast developing 'new retail' paradigm in emerging markets in Asia, including in China. In just a few years, the new retail solution provider has grown to serve large and popular consumer brands in China such as ANTA Group and VF Brands. Capillary will leverage the recent investment to market its expanding product portfolio and pursue greater growth by strengthening its market presence and team. With a view to building its local leadership in China, Capillary recently hired Nick Liu to lead its business development function in the country. Nick is a seasoned leader in enterprise solution space, having spent 20+ years in companies such as SAP and Oracle in leadership positions. Capillary has recently introduced a new range of AI-based in-store and online products that help enrich consumer information that's available with retailers. With the ability to collect and analyse transactional and behavioral data across offline stores, as well as online channels (O2O) like TMALL, Taobao, JD and WeChat, retailers can maximize ROI from their omni-channel CRM investments. Having launched its own WeChat CRM Platform in 2016, Capillary has now enabled an entire sute of products focused on China's unique eCommerce ecosystem.



"We have been impressed with the manner in which Capillary is establishing itself in the China market and its ability to develop a SaaS-based technology to tackle the omni-channel customer loyalty needs of Chinese companies. We believe Capillary is well poised for further growth in the Chinese market given its ability to empower local brands and retailers to engage with their customers more effectively across channels enabled by its product technology and data-driven insights," commented Lynn Lin, Senior Vice President, Information Technology, Warburg Pincus North Asia. "Capillary is constantly innovating to help our retail partners stay consumer ready. With evolving Chinese consumers looking for much more of the brands they shop from, at Capillary we have made it a point to enable these brands to keep meeting consumer expectations and remain competitive. We've developed a new range of in-store solutions that help offline stores collect data that's as rich as you get on your ecommerce platforms and apps. We think this is truly going to realize O2O commerce in China by providing customers and retailers with a seamless and connected experience across all channels," commented Amit Haralalka, General Manager, Capillary Technologies, Greater China.

About Capillary China Founded in 2008, Capillary is Asia's leading CRM Platform. Its technology solutions help businesses get ahead of the digital evolution and stay 'Always Consumer Ready'. The experience platform integrates Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning to make it easy for brands to get deep understanding and insights into their consumers, and engage consumers through personalized 1:1 communication In China and North Asia, Capillary works with leading MNC and Local brands including ANTA Sports Group, VF group, Toys R Us and Pizza Hut, among others. They are serviced by a strong R&D and support team based across Shanghai, Guangzhou, and Changsha. Its China-centric platform is built locally in China and fully integrated with WeChat, Alipay, TMALL and JD.com as well as a strong offline capabilities to drive physical retail in China. Globally, over 400 marquee customers across 30+ countries trust Capillary to enable easy and seamless consumer experiences. Over 800 Capillary associates across 11 global offices are continually innovating to drive seamless consumer experience in the New Retail Era. To find out more about Capillary: https://www.capillarytech.com/ About Warburg Pincus Warburg Pincus LLC is a leading global private equity firm focused on growth investing. The firm has more than $47 billion in private equity assets under management. The firm's active portfolio of more than 170 companies is highly diversified by stage, sector and geography. Warburg Pincus is an experienced partner to management teams seeking to build durable companies with sustainable value. Founded in 1966, Warburg Pincus has raised 17 private equity funds, which have invested more than $70 billion in over 835 companies in more than 40 countries. Since entering the Chinese market in 1994, the firm has invested over $11 billion in over 100 companies in China. The firm currently invests in over 40 Chinese companies, including Amcare, ANE Ltd., Ant Financial, CAR Inc., China Kidswant, Hwabao WP Fund, Mofang Apartments, NIO, Nova, Red Star Macalline, Souche, Yuanfudao, Uxin Ltd and ZTO. To find out more about Warburg Pincus: https://www.warburgpincus.com/ SOURCE Capillary China

