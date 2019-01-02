[October 17, 2018] New Pharmaceutical Industry Report Provides Blueprint for Creating an Effective Field Medical Team for Rare Diseases

CHAPEL HILL, N.C., Oct. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- An effective field-based medical team is especially crucial for rare disease products. MSLs and other field specialists are expected to develop and maintain the relationship with key rare disease experts as well as build well-informed advocacy base for a company's rare disease franchise. Best Practices, LLC recently conducted a new study to provide insights into how top pharma and biotech companies successfully build and deploy their rare disease field teams. "Rare Diseases: What it Takes to Build Strong Field-based Medical Teams" provides operational guideposts and specific answers to questions such as: What are the hallmarks of success in great rare disease field-based teams?

How many pipeline and in-line products can a single team member support?

Is it better for your team to engage their customers proactively or reactively?

Are you providing your team with the most effective way to communicate with HCPs an KOLs?

How do you make certain your team's time in the office and in the field isn't wasted on unnecessary tasks?

Which digital technologies do you expect to benefit your team the most in the near future?



The study found that MSLs are typically the primary contacts who engage with HCPs and KOLs; about 50 and 40 HCP and KOL interactions a year, respectively, are made by field teams. For this research, Best Practices, LLC engaged 15 leaders from 12 companies through a benchmarking survey instrument. Data in this research are presented in three segments: Total Benchmark Class (15 respondents), US Only Class (8 respondents), Excluding-US Class (5 respondents).

To learn more about this report, download a complimentary report excerpt at http://www.best-in-class.com/rr1516.htm. For related research, visit the Best Practices, LLC Web site at www.best-in-class.com/. ABOUT BEST PRACTICES, LLC Best Practices, LLC is a leading benchmarking, consulting and advisory services firm serving biopharmaceutical and medical device companies worldwide. Best Practices, LLC's clients include all the top 10 and 48 of the top 50 global healthcare companies. The firm conducts primary research and consulting using its comprehensive proprietary benchmarking tools and analysis. View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-pharmaceutical-industry-report-provides-blueprint-for-creating-an-effective-field-medical-team-for-rare-diseases-300733008.html SOURCE Best Practices, LLC

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]