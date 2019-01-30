[October 17, 2018] New IoT Readiness Workshops from Avnet Simplify IoT Deployment

Implementing Internet of Things (IoT) projects can seem daunting, but it doesn't have to be. Beginning this month, a new series of IoT Readiness Workshops from Avnet (Nasdaq: AVT), a leading global technology solutions provider, will prepare digital transformation teams to effectively deploy IoT projects in their organizations. Now open for registration, these IoT Readiness Workshops enable those tasked with implementing IoT solutions to move from idea to implementation with maximum efficiency and minimum risk. Each two-day IoT Readiness Workshop offers presentations, discussions and exercises to help attendees gain a deeper understanding of IoT from both a business and technical readiness perspective, and will also share best practices for integrating IoT into their digital transformation strategy. In every workshop, the agenda will focus on how to: Develop the appropriate business case to initiate your digital transformation.

Develop a thorough assessment of the organization's IoT readiness, and a plan for augmenting the current path to meet targets and goals.

Gain stakeholder buy-in. This includes bridging the organizational IT / OT divide, achieving C-level support, and identifying and engaging the right team members for a successful IoT implementation.

Learn ways to simplify IoT deployment.

Avoid 'proof of concept purgatory' that can stall the path to IoT implementation. By effectively laying out the value and impact to the organization, the project is more likely to accelerate time to market. "With the evolving technology landscape and cross-functional implementation, deploying IoT is often more complex than traditional design projects," said Lou Lutostanski, vice president, Internet of Things, Avnet. "Organizational alignment and a strong business case are essential for a successful IoT implementation and to achieve the best business outcome. Through our IoT Readiness Workshops, we'll provide those who are leading thei digital transformation or IoT initiatives with the tools, training and guidance to navigate the IoT journey and effectively reap the rewards of IoT."



Tuition to attend a two-day workshop location is $1,995. For additional information and registration details, visit Avnet IoT Readiness Workshops.

