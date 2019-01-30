|
|[October 17, 2018]
|
New IoT Readiness Workshops from Avnet Simplify IoT Deployment
Implementing Internet of Things (IoT) projects can seem daunting, but it
doesn't have to be. Beginning this month, a new series of IoT Readiness
Workshops from Avnet (Nasdaq: AVT),
a leading global technology solutions provider, will prepare digital
transformation teams to effectively deploy IoT projects in their
organizations.
Now open for registration, these IoT
Readiness Workshops enable those tasked with implementing IoT
solutions to move from idea to implementation with maximum efficiency
and minimum risk.
Each two-day IoT Readiness Workshop offers presentations, discussions
and exercises to help attendees gain a deeper understanding of IoT from
both a business and technical readiness perspective, and will also share
best practices for integrating IoT into their digital transformation
strategy. In every workshop, the agenda will focus on how to:
-
Develop the appropriate business case to initiate your digital
transformation.
-
Develop a thorough assessment of the organization's IoT readiness, and
a plan for augmenting the current path to meet targets and goals.
-
Gain stakeholder buy-in. This includes bridging the organizational IT
/ OT divide, achieving C-level support, and identifying and engaging
the right team members for a successful IoT implementation.
-
Learn ways to simplify IoT deployment.
-
Avoid 'proof of concept purgatory' that can stall the path to IoT
implementation. By effectively laying out the value and impact to the
organization, the project is more likely to accelerate time to market.
"With the evolving technology landscape and cross-functional
implementation, deploying IoT is often more complex than traditional
design projects," said Lou Lutostanski, vice president, Internet of
Things, Avnet. "Organizational alignment and a strong business case are
essential for a successful IoT implementation and to achieve the best
business outcome. Through our IoT Readiness Workshops, we'll provide
those who are leading thei digital transformation or IoT initiatives
with the tools, training and guidance to navigate the IoT journey and
effectively reap the rewards of IoT."
Avnet's IoT Readiness Workshops will be held in the following locations
on these dates/times:
-
Dallas, Texas: November 14-15, 2018
-
Charlotte, N.C.: January 16-17, 2019
-
Irvine, Calif.: February 12-13, 2019
-
Phoenix, Ariz.: March 20-21, 2019
-
Philadelphia, Pa.: April 10-11, 2019
-
Chicago, Ill.: May 8-9, 2019
-
Denver, Colo.: June 19-20, 2019
-
Minneapolis, Minn.: July 23-24, 2019
-
Boston, Mass.: August 13-14, 2019
Tuition to attend a two-day workshop location is $1,995. For additional
information and registration details, visit Avnet
IoT Readiness Workshops.
IoT University created a 30-minute IoT
Readiness Workshops informational webinar that gives a first-hand
look into the topics, learning outcomes and experiences to be expected
while attending an Avnet IoT Readiness Workshop. Additionally, during
this short on-demand webinar, guidance is provided on how to best
prepare prior to attending any of the IoT workshops to optimize your
workshop experience.
For more information on Avnet's IoT solutions, please visit Avnet.com.
All brands and trade names are trademarks or registered trademarks,
and are the properties of their respective owners. Avnet disclaims any
proprietary interest in marks other than its own.
About Avnet
From idea to design and from prototype to production, Avnet supports
customers at each stage of a product's lifecycle. A comprehensive
portfolio of design and supply chain services makes Avnet the go-to
guide for innovators who set the pace for technological change. For
nearly a century, Avnet has helped its customers and suppliers around
the world realize the transformative possibilities of technology. Learn
more about Avnet at www.avnet.com.
