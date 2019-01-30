[October 17, 2018] New Research Finds Mobile is the "Achilles Heel" of Digital Transformation

RALEIGH, N.C., Oct. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- A digital transformation is well underway in companies across the country, yet a whopping 84 percent of digital leaders confess to being nascent when it comes to developing a mobile app to support business goals. According to a study commissioned by Dropsource , the powerful low-code mobile app development platform for leveraging enterprise data and rapidly building truly native mobile apps, almost half of respondents (41 percent) believe the lag is negatively impacting their market competitiveness. Download the study here . Though mobile represents a catalyst for digital transformation , 59 percent of respondents report that their organizations are somewhat behind the eight-ball when it comes to succeeding at using mobile to support business goals, and another 25 percent feel extremely behind the curve. At the same time, respondents overwhelmingly reveal that their organizations' digital transformation are in "mature" stages, creating a clear contradiction in facts. "These data points expose several enterprise weak spots: first, a fundamental misunderstanding of how crucial mobile is to a mature digital transformation strategy and second, a resounding lack of mobile best practices. Combined, this pells trouble ahead for businesses seeking to compete, innovate and maximize opportunities to engage with their increasingly mobile audiences," said Ben Saren, CEO of Dropsource. "Digital leaders must wake up to the fact that bold innovation is required for digital transformation to truly succeed, and that starts with shifting the narrative. Today's technology allows for much easier adoption of development tools and methods - they just have to reach out and grab it."







Contributing to the problem: the study exposed how many mobile projects are DOA - 46 percent of digital leaders have abandoned mobile app projects between one and five times in the last 48 months, resulting in a lot of unrecognized innovation and revenue opportunities. Why? Insufficient budget topped the reasons (23 percent), followed by unreasonable expectations (19 percent) by company leaders. Unsurprisingly, 44 percent of digital leaders feel misunderstood and under pressure by a management team that does not fully appreciate or understand how challenging it is to do mobile successfully.

Despite the fact that recent research finds a positive workforce experience is important to 78 percent of workers. Success here lies heavily on the availability of workplace technology. However, Dropsource's research of digital leaders finds: 36 percent say their company's mobile apps are not at all, or only somewhat, effective at driving sales and engagement

37 percent say their company's mobile apps are not at all, or only somewhat, effective at driving employee productivity Methodology

During August 2018, Dropsource commissioned Qualtrics to field a study of 200 digital leaders at U.S.-based enterprises with more than 500 employees. The survey panel was inclusive of 100 C-level executives. To access the full study, go to: https://www.dropsource.com/digital-leader-mobile-digital-transformation-report/ About Dropsource

Dropsource is a low-code mobile app development platform for organizations to leverage their enterprise data and build truly native apps faster than ever. With a powerful drag-and-drop environment, developers can easily develop, deploy and maintain enterprise-grade apps without sacrificing on quality or performance. Dropsource is based in Raleigh, North Carolina. More at www.dropsource.com. Media Contact

Jill Rosenthal

InkHouse (for Dropsource)

Dropsource@InkHouse.com View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-research-finds-mobile-is-the-achilles-heel-of-digital-transformation-300731849.html SOURCE Dropsource

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]