[October 17, 2018] New Tech Breakthrough to Spark a Race for Element 23

LONDON, October 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- There's a new metal -- not any of the usual precious or rare earth metals -- that is seeing demand soar. And one little-known miner has a virtual monopoly on U.S. supply. Mentioned in today's commentary includes: FMC Corp. (NYSE:FMC), Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK), Magna International (NYSE:MGA), Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG), The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX).

The metal? Element 23... Vanadium... it could be the key to the next energy revolution. The company? United Battery Metals (UBM, UBMCF), a small miner with huge potential.

Here are 5 reasons people should consider looking further into the United Battery Metals story:

#1: Vanadium Batteries Solve The Scale Problem The biggest problem in green energy isn't production: there's plenty of wind and solar power out there, and building panels or turbines has never been easier, or cheaper. The problem is scaling up energy storage capacity: in other words, building batteries that are big and durable enough to handle the increasing load. While great for short-term, small-scale use in cars or cell phones, lithium ion batteries can't be expected to carry the full weight of a clean energy electrical grid.

Lithium batteries can handle small-scale commitments for now…but the new "liquid electricity" batteries will become the real backbone of clean energy. And it's all thanks to Vanadium, Element 23 on the periodic table and why small cap explorer United Battery Metals (UBM, UBMCF) is so excited about the future.



#2 ELEMENT 23: ELECTRIC STORAGE'S BREAKTHROUGH THAT'S BETTER THAN LITHIUM Consider the dry-cell battery. It's in a lot of standard appliances, from remote controls to wireless keyboards and portable stereos. The design is simple: a metal electrode or graphite rod surrounded by an electrolyte paste is sealed inside a metal cylinder. The paste reacts to zinc inside the battery, producing energy through a chemical process. Even the brand-new lithium batteries used in electric cars use basically the same methods as any old dry cell battery. Two liquids held in separate containers are used to produce an electrical charge, which can then be discharged without any need for graphite anodes. Imagine batteries that can be produced in differing sizes to fit differing needs: from powering a car... to charging 50 cars simultaneously... to fueling a house... to producing enough energy to power a factory. The key to building the new liquid batteries is vanadium, Element 23. Unlike lithium, vanadium doesn't degrade over time. And United Battery Metals (UBM, UBMCF) seems to be one of the only company's in the U.S. paying attention. Right now, experimental vanadium batteries can produce energy at $500/kWh, but that is expected to fall to $150/kWh. But the real key is in scaling: building bigger and bigger vanadium batteries is simply a matter of adding more and more fluid. #3: THE GLOBAL BATTLE FOR ELEMENT 23 HAS BEGUN The power of vanadium is no secret. In fact, vanadium steel has been around for a while. Lighter and stronger than other metal alloys, it's used in the manufacturing of complex components in airplanes, high performance cars and rocket engines. Recently, vanadium prices have started to tick upwards. The major reason: tougher regulation of low-quality steel in China, the world's foremost steel producer. Today, vanadium is found in 43% of cars. But by 2025, 85% of cars will use vanadium steel components, thanks to their improved durability and lower weight. Plus, thanks to recent government regulations, a "second boom" in vanadium steel is taking place as U.S. steel producers finally begin to ramp up production again. Countries around the world want to increase their energy storage capacity, and they're turning to VRFBs to do it. China has already started construction on the biggest battery in the world, a 200-MW 800-megawatt hour storage station in Dalian province. The battery will be charged with wind power and will utilize VRFB technology to store more power for longer, resulting in a stable energy grid without any fossil fuels or lithium. United States energy storage demand is expected to increase 900% by 2023. Only VRFBs will be able to provide efficient energy storage. And United Battery Metals (UBM, UBM CF ) is one of the few companies looking to build domestic supply. #4: United Battery Metals (UBM, UBMCF): THE AMERICAN VANADIUM PLAY The Wray Mesa property used to be a uranium mine back in the days. When miners first came to this sleepy corner of Colorado, the United States was in desperate need of uranium, a strategic mineral that was the key to nuclear energy. But they're not looking for uranium. Instead, they want to turn the property into the first productive vanadium mine in the Lower 48. UBMCF's mining team had a hunch. Where there's uranium, there's usually vanadium close by, as the two minerals tend to be found in close proximity. The company is optimistic about expanding the vanadium resource estimate which, in some areas, Vanadium is being found at a ratio of 6:1 or even 14:1. Additionally, United Battery Metals plans to further explore and significantly increase production of the resource, so the current 2,700,000 pounds could just be the starting point with an unlimited blue-sky potential on the Wray Mesa. UBMCF (UBM, UBM CF ) has a potential major find on their hands: what could possibly be the first productive vanadium mine in the United States. #5 THE FUTURE OF ENERGY STORAGE BEGINS NOW Both Element 23 and the "liquid electricity" battery are in the news, and they're generatinga lot of buzz. There are powerful reasons to expect the vanadium market to surge in the coming months. But there's no Vanadium ETF. Vanadium doesn't trade on COMEX or LME. The only way to gain exposure to the market is to invest in miners.



China is building the world's biggest battery using VRFB technology. These batteries will soon be everywhere: they're better than lithium in almost every way. The contest over Vanadium will only heat up as the mineral becomes more important to national security. And don't forget that trade war with China: sooner or later, access to Vanadium could be limited. That should position UBMCF (UBM, UBM CF ) perfectly to be part of the next energy revolution.

Other companies which will play a vital role in the next energy revolution:



FMC Corp. (NYSE:FMC) founded in 1883, FMC has been around the block and back. FMC has a long history stretching between many different industries, but within all of them, FMC has remained a leader in innovation. FMC's involvement in the lithium industry is particularly notable. The company is one of the top three in lithium and associated technologies. And recently, the company announced that it will be launching a new company, Livent, which aims to raise $100 million in an initial public offering to establish its place as a dominant lithium supplier. Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK): Teck Resources is a diversified miner with years of experience producing a variety of metals, including two vital ingredients in the EV revolution, copper and zinc.



In late August, Teck suffered a slight production hiccup as wildfires wreaked havoc on the British Colombia province. After a brief outage, however, the company's lead smelting operations are back up and running.



Currently, Teck is looking to begin its ambitious $4.8 billion upgrade of the Quebrada Blanca copper mine in northern Chile, though the company has yet to set an exact start date.



Magna International (NYSE:MGA) is based in Aurora, Ontario. The global automotive supplier is gutsy and innovative--and definitely tuned to the obvious future--clean transportation. A great catalyst is its development of a combo electric/hydrogen vehicle--a fuel cell range-extended EV (FCREEV).



Though Magna has some ambitious plans in the pipeline, the ongoing tariff war has put a dent in its stock prices. While the tariffs have weighed on the auto industry as a whole, Magna was hit particularly hard. Despite this, outlook remains positive thanks to its ambitious plans to provide thermoplastic liftgates for the growing SUV/compact SUV market.



Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG): This impressive Canadian company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of precious metal resource properties in the Americas.. Additionally, construction and engineering activities at its top location continue to advance, and commercial production is targeted for this year.



Pretium Resources' efforts are clearly paying off, with another strong quarterly report surpassing analysts' estimates. Though the strong earnings report inspired some investor confidence, Pretium also came under fire in the final week of August, with a research firm claiming the company had artificially inflated its figures.



The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX) (commonly referred to as Descartes) is a Canadian multinational technology company specializing in logistics software, supply chain management software, and cloud-based services for logistics businesses. The company is making waves in the tech industry with its futuristic products and visionary leadership.



Recently, Descartes announced that it has successfully deployed its advanced capacity matching solution, Descartes MacroPoint Capacity Matching. The solution provides greater visibility and transparency within their network of carriers and brokers. This move could solidify the company as a key player in transportation logistics which is essential in the world of commerce.

