[October 17, 2018] New White Paper Details How to Eliminate Sources of Waste in PPC Accounts

MELBOURNE, Fla., Oct. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- SEMCopilot, a search engine marketing software firm, announced the newly published white paper "How to Eliminate Wasted Spend in Your AdWords Account". The white paper was developed to help business owners and marketers (who may not have extensive experience and only have time to make occasional changes to their accounts) eliminate common sources of waste easily. ?AdWords can be a great method of attracting prospects to your website, resulting in measurable leads and sales,? said Ted Ives, CEO of SEMCopilot LLC. ?However, there are a number of very common mistakes business owners and marketers make when setting up and running an account by themselves. This white paper explains mistakes to avoid and presents a simple checklist you can run through to reduce wasted spend in your AdWords account.?

Exposing your messaging to seachers who are unlikely to convert can be one source of waste in an account. Other sources of waste can include paying too much per click or assenting to various default settings that can have subtle and non-obvious influences on account performance. The white paper details best practices account managers may want to consider to minimize wasted spend.





SEMCopilot is AdWords management software for account managers - particularly "in-house" marketers - or business owners who manage their accounts themselves. This easy-to-use software combines sophisticated analysis with exceptional usability. SEMCopilot automatically sorts search query reports into actionable categories. Account managers can identify geographic, question-oriented, and commercial terms, as well as potential negatives and positives, to add to their account.

SEMCopilot also helps ensure campaigns are running smoothly by checking landing pages for common problems - redirects, 404 and "soft" 404 errors, and speed issues. SEMCopilot acts as a "second set of eyes," alerting account managers to problems early, so they can prevent problems from affecting account performance.

AdWords account managers can test drive the software and make numerous improvements to their account for free for 30 days, with no credit card needed, by visiting www.semcopilot.com. About SEMCopilot LLC

SEMCopilot provides Software-as-a-service (SaaS) for Online Marketing Managers to manage their Paid Search Advertising Accounts. For more information about SEMCopilot, visit www.semcopilot.com. SEMCopilot is neither endorsed, nor sponsored by, nor affiliated with Google. AdWords is a registered trademark of Google Inc. View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-white-paper-details-how-to-eliminate-sources-of-waste-in-ppc-accounts-300732444.html SOURCE SEMCopilot LLC

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]