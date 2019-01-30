[October 16, 2018] New Residential Schedules Third Quarter 2018 Earnings Release and Conference Call

New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ, "New Residential" or the "Company") announced today that it will release its third quarter financial results for the period ended September 30, 2018 on Thursday, October 25, 2018 prior to the opening of the New York Stock Exchange. In addition, management will host a conference call on Thursday, October 25, 2018 at 8:00 A.M. Eastern Time. A copy of the earnings release will be posted to the Investor Relations section of New Residential's website, www.newresi.com. All interested parties are welcome to participate on the live call. The conference call may be accessed by dialing 1-866-393-1506 (from within the U.S.) or 1-702-374-0622 (from outside of the U.S.) ten minutes prior to the scheduled start of the call; please reference "New Residentia Third Quarter 2018 Earnings Call."



A simultaneous webcast of the conference call will be available to the public on a listen-only basis at www.newresi.com. Please allow extra time prior to the call to visit the website and download any necessary software required to listen to the internet broadcast. A telephonic replay of the conference call will also be available two hours following the call's completion through 11:59 P.M. Eastern Time on Thursday, November 1, 2018 by dialing 1-855-859-2056 (from within the U.S.) or 1-404-537-3406 (from outside of the U.S.); please reference access code "3849898."

ABOUT NEW RESIDENTIAL New Residential focuses on opportunistically investing in, and actively managing, investments principally related to residential real estate. The Company primarily targets investments in mortgage servicing related assets and other related opportunistic investments. New Residential is organized and conducts its operations to qualify as a real estate investment trust ("REIT") for federal income tax purposes. The Company is managed by an affiliate of Fortress Investment Group LLC, a global investment management firm. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181016005844/en/

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]