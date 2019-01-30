[October 16, 2018] New Relic CTO Ken Gavranovic, and Atlanta Tech Leader Ken Hayes named to Curo Advisory Board

ATLANTA, Oct. 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Curo, a leading facilities management application provider, announced today the appointment of Atlanta technology leaders Ken Gavranovic and Ken Hayes to its Executive Advisory Board. Curo’s application eliminates project chaos and confusion faced by the modern digital workforce.

Gavranovic currently serves as Field Chief Technology Officer at New Relic, while Hayes is currently Chief Operating Officer at Cherokee Funding. Both Gavranovic and Hayes have been influential executives in the Atlanta technology community for more than 20 years. “Ken Hayes and Ken Gavranovic both have extensive and successful histories in taking companies through aggressive growth paths and will be invaluable in advising the direction and trajectory of Curo,” said Greg White, Chief Executive Officer, Curo. Prior to New Relic, Gavranovic served as Vice President of Technology at Cox Automotive and co-founded cloud migration company Invirtus (now owned by Dell) before selling to Quest Software, and also funded Interland (now known as WEB.COM) before taking the company public in 2000.



“I’m excited to join Curo’s advisory board at this pivotal time in its evolution, as it endeavors to change the way operational projects are completed, from facilities and property management to complex enterprise implementations,” said Gavranovic. Prior to Cherokee, Hayes was the Chief Revenue Officer at Appia, an INC 500 company that was acquired by Digital Turbine. Before Appia, Hayes was Venture Partner at Acta Wireless where he advised early and growth stage technology companies.

“I’ve always been an entrepreneur by nature, and have been impressed with the idea, direction and execution of Curo since its beginning stages,” said Hayes. This week, Curo will be showcased as one of 34 Venture Atlanta Startup “companies to watch,” a group comprised of the most exciting early-stage businesses that are bringing big ideas to the next decade. The Curo app identifies and prioritizes precisely what work needs to be done on an uploaded floorplan or a map, assigns the task to the most appropriate person and provides step-by-step guidance, team communication and verification that the job is done right, and on time. Curo provides workers with clear expectations, communication and training all within one intuitive application—whether they’re in the office, the four walls of a facility, or out in the field—while enabling managers to track performance of projects as they happen and visually confirm when they are completed. For more information about Curo, visit www.curoglobal.com . Contact:

