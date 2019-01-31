|
|[October 16, 2018]
|
New Study Finds That Four of Five Consumers Surveyed Have Very High Level of Interest in Next-Gen Television Concept
In an update to a breakthrough 2017 national research study, consumers
continue to show exceptionally strong interest in the Next-Gen
Television service (also known as ATSC 3.0) that will offer the
programming of free live over-the-air TV (such as local news, live
sports, programming from ABC, CBS, NBC, Fox and other broadcast
networks) and adds improved features that can enhance consumer's viewing
experience.
In the September 2018 survey of more than 1,500 U.S. consumers ages
18-74, Magid registered "solid overall interest in and high likelihood
to use" the Next-Gen ATSC 3.0 concept which has the capability to bring
together broadcast TV with broadband content. This nationwide consumer
survey research will provide the foundation for Pearl and Magid's
consumer lab testing later this year in Phoenix in conjunction with the
Phoenix Model Market project.
A
summary presentation of survey results is available on the
PhoenixNextGenTV.com website
Researchers tested a TV concept with consumers - a live, Next-Gen TV
broadcast with network programming and improved features that could
enhance a viewing experience such as access to video and information not
normally found on TV. Respondents were told that the new service might
offer better picture and sound quality, standardized audio levels for
content and commercials, audio enhancements for speech that's difficult
to hear, and custom audio tracks for special commentary and languages.
Among other new features suggested were expanded local newscasts,
on-demand weather forecasts, and a single convenient portal for
streaming TV network video programming.
The research shows the Next-Gen Television concept is most appealing
with younger consumers and those who are defined as "Early Adopters"
because of their positive attitude toward technology.
"Broadcasters now tesing and deploying next-generation television are
very interested in what will motivate viewers to watch ATSC 3.0
broadcasts and purchase new receivers. It's no surprise that better
picture quality and enhanced audio are key features, but the early
adopters also say they will appreciate a key ingredient of Next-Gen TV -
the ability to bring over-the-air together with other content. Streaming
and broadcasting can be complementary services for viewers," said Pearl
TV Managing Director Anne Schelle. Pearl is coordinating the Phoenix
Model Market project, which includes 10 broadcast stations who are
collaborating on a marketwide deployment of the new technology.
"This research shows that consumers are excited about getting the
quality experience and interactivity that ATSC 3.0 will bring," said
Brian Markwalter, senior vice president, research & standards, Consumer
Technology Association (CTA)TM. "We now demand
anytime/anywhere connectivity - and that includes access to video when
we're not at home in front of our favorite TVs. And Next-Gen TV's robust
signals can bring advanced broadcast television innovations not only to
the TVs in our homes, but also our smartphones, tablets and other
on-the-go devices."
Survey results reveal that almost 80% of the core group that find the
concept most appealing and are also likely to utilize it say they are
likely to purchase a new TV set to enable or better enjoy Next-Gen TV
features.
"We found that the features of the Next-Gen TV concept that generate the
highest levels of consumer interest relate primarily to the TV viewing
experience. The top-valued features such as improved video and audio
quality are common across subgroups. The integration of streaming
capabilities to make it simpler for consumers to get to the TV content
they prefer (whether Subscription Video-On-Demand or broadcast networks)
was also well received," said Bill Hague, Executive Vice President at
Magid.
The research was conducted for the Pearl TV business organization of
eight broadcasting companies that own more than 220 network-affiliated
local TV stations and the Consumer Technology Association.
Purchase Intent for New TVs Is High
Magid's research shows 42% of those interested in ATSC 3.0 say they
anticipate buying a new TV to enable and enjoy Next-Gen TV services.
Overwhelmingly, 96% of the Core Target (News - Alert) (those who rated the concept Very
appealing and Very likely to use Next-Gen TV) said they were likely to
buy a new TV set to experience Next-Gen TV.
Consumer Lab Testing of Key Concepts Is Next
This nation-wide consumer survey research will provide the foundation
for consumer lab testing later this year in Phoenix. Pearl and Magid are
partnering in the labs which will in turn provide insights a survey
can't capture - and support an additional round of more focused
quantitative testing.
About Magid:
Magid is a consumer-centered business strategy company delivering
courageous thinking that shapes better experiences, products and
services. Since 1957, thousands of local and global brands in over 40
countries have engaged the firm for bold ideas that have helped achieve
innovation and success. The Magid team is passionately curious and
driven by the pursuit of improving human experiences with every
engagement.
About the Phoenix Model Market:
The Phoenix Model Market is a collaborative effort with a dozen Phoenix,
Arizona TV broadcasters who are launching Next-Gen TV service
marketwide, as a model for the TV industry. Participating TV groups and
stations in the Phoenix Model Market include: Arizona State University's
Arizona PBS (KAET) , Arizona Television's KAZT Channel 7 (Independent),
E.W. Scripps' KNXV (ABC), Fox Television Stations' KSAZ (Fox) and KUTP
(MyTV), Meredith's KPHO (CBS) and KTVK (Independent), Nexstar Media
Group's KASW (CW); Telemundo Station Group's KTAZ (Telemundo), TEGNA's
KPNX (NBC), and Univision's KFPH-CD (UniMas) and KTVW (Univision).
