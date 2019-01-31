|
|[October 16, 2018]
|
New Online CNC Training Available from HEIDENHAIN
HEIDENHAIN's newest multimedia online CNC controls learning program
called HIT 3.0 is now available. HIT
stands for "HEIDENHAIN Interactive Training" and is used for providing
advanced and apprentice-level skilled training for NC users utilizing
HEIDENHAIN TNC protocols.
Replacing HIT 2.0, this new online training program is launching a
revised 3-axis machining learning program. With the new guided
programming function, the user is able to gain realistic practice with
Klartext programing and DIN/ISO programming within the learning packet.
Errors in operation are excluded by the learning software, and users
receive tips when they make incorrect entries. A help function with
which the respective solution can be checked is also available as a
feedback system. This feedback system determines how successfully an
exercise or test has been performed.
HIT 3.0 uses HTML5 technology and can thus run in current
HTML5-compatible browsers. For mobile end devices with Android (News - Alert) and iOS
operating systems, as well as for the Windows 10 operating system, the
Moodle learning platform provides an app with which the learning content
can be used offline as well. For this to work, the entire HIT learning
software (approx 1.2 GB) must first be downloaded to the app on the end
device. The app is available in the Apple (News - Alert) App Store, in the Google Play
Store, and in the Microsoft Store (enter a search for Moodle).
The new Milling: 3-Axis (News - Alert) Machining learning packet in HIT 3.0
serves as an introduction to the NC programming of HEIDENHAIN controls
and is equally suitable for both self-learning and classroom
instruction. It consists of the following modules:
• HIT Learning Software
The multimedia HIT Learning
Software explains all of the necessary control functions and does so
using media such as videos, animations, and interactions. Programming
animations compatible with the control (guided programming) enable rapid
learning success. Learning progress can be checked by means of timed
tests.
• HIT Guidebook
The HIT Guidebook serves as a guide to the
HIT Learning Software, as a summary of the programming-relevant content,
and as a reference work after completion of the learning package. The
HIT Guidebook is available as a free PDF file that can be downloaded in
the Learning Platform. Additional Guidebooks with programming examples
and solutions can be downloaded from HEIDENHAIN's online Klartext
Portal.
• Programming Station
The Programming Station is the PC
version of the machine tool control. With the free demo version of the
Programming Station, all of the HIT programming exercises can be worked
through and graphically simulated. The virtual keyboard permits
control-specific dialog prompting just as with a real control keyboard.
• HEIDENHAIN Learning Platform
The HEIDENHAIN Learning
Platform is based on the Moodle Learning Platform, which is
widely used by schools and universities. Licenses are granted and, in
particular, managed over the Learning Platform.
Interested parties can access a free HIT 3.0 demo (3-axis milling)
for themselves for a three-month period. Various versions can be
purchased online, including Single, Classroom or Premium licenses. The
Premium version allows teachers to access and use a Moodle platform to
add additional content and is used by many schools and universities. See link.
About HEIDENHAIN
DR. JOHANNES HEIDENHAIN GmbH, headquartered in Traunreut, Germany,
develops and supports motion control feedback solutions for the machine
tool, semiconductor, electronics assembly and test, metrology,
automation, medical, energy, biotechnology and other global markets.
HEIDENHAIN employs approximately 6,000 people worldwide in its core
business activities. The North American subsidiary is HEIDENHAIN
CORPORATION, headquartered in Schaumburg, IL, and San Jose, CA (News - Alert), and has
been serving the U.S. industry for over 50 years. www.heidenhain.us
