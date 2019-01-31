[October 16, 2018] New Online CNC Training Available from HEIDENHAIN

HEIDENHAIN's newest multimedia online CNC controls learning program called HIT 3.0 is now available. HIT stands for "HEIDENHAIN Interactive Training" and is used for providing advanced and apprentice-level skilled training for NC users utilizing HEIDENHAIN TNC protocols. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181016005300/en/ HEIDENHAIN's HIT Online Controls Training (Graphic: Business Wire) Replacing HIT 2.0, this new online training program is launching a revised 3-axis machining learning program. With the new guided programming function, the user is able to gain realistic practice with Klartext programing and DIN/ISO programming within the learning packet. Errors in operation are excluded by the learning software, and users receive tips when they make incorrect entries. A help function with which the respective solution can be checked is also available as a feedback system. This feedback system determines how successfully an exercise or test has been performed. HIT 3.0 uses HTML5 technology and can thus run in current HTML5-compatible browsers. For mobile end devices with Android (News - Alert) and iOS operating systems, as well as for the Windows 10 operating system, the Moodle learning platform provides an app with which the learning content can be used offline as well. For this to work, the entire HIT learning software (approx 1.2 GB) must first be downloaded to the app on the end device. The app is available in the Apple (News - Alert) App Store, in the Google Play Store, and in the Microsoft Store (enter a search for Moodle).



The new Milling: 3- Axis (News - Alert) Machining learning packet in HIT 3.0 serves as an introduction to the NC programming of HEIDENHAIN controls and is equally suitable for both self-learning and classroom instruction. It consists of the following modules: • HIT Learning Software

The multimedia HIT Learning Software explains all of the necessary control functions and does so using media such as videos, animations, and interactions. Programming animations compatible with the control (guided programming) enable rapid learning success. Learning progress can be checked by means of timed tests.

• HIT Guidebook

The HIT Guidebook serves as a guide to the HIT Learning Software, as a summary of the programming-relevant content, and as a reference work after completion of the learning package. The HIT Guidebook is available as a free PDF file that can be downloaded in the Learning Platform. Additional Guidebooks with programming examples and solutions can be downloaded from HEIDENHAIN's online Klartext Portal. • Programming Station

The Programming Station is the PC version of the machine tool control. With the free demo version of the Programming Station, all of the HIT programming exercises can be worked through and graphically simulated. The virtual keyboard permits control-specific dialog prompting just as with a real control keyboard. • HEIDENHAIN Learning Platform

The HEIDENHAIN Learning Platform is based on the Moodle Learning Platform, which is widely used by schools and universities. Licenses are granted and, in particular, managed over the Learning Platform. Interested parties can access a free HIT 3.0 demo (3-axis milling) for themselves for a three-month period. Various versions can be purchased online, including Single, Classroom or Premium licenses. The Premium version allows teachers to access and use a Moodle platform to add additional content and is used by many schools and universities.

