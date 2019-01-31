|
|[October 16, 2018]
New York Life and Alliance for Strong Families and Communities Announce Grantees for "Building Resilience in the Face of Disaster" Program
Recognizing the need for long-term local assistance for those who have
experienced a natural disaster or act of mass violence, New York Life
and the Alliance for Strong Families and Communities today announced the
selection of 16 non-profit, community-based organizations to receive
grants to continue their work in communities affected by disasters in
2017 and early 2018. These grants are part of a new program, "Building
Resilience in the Face of Disaster," jointly operated by New York Life
and the Alliance for Strong Families and Communities that seeks to
provide long-term emotional and mental health services and support for
communities that have faced large-scale tragic events.
The selected grantees include:
Name of Organization
|
|
Affected Communities
|
Hospice of Santa Barbara, Inc.
|
|
California Wildfires
|
UpValley Family Centers of Napa County
|
|
California Wildfires
|
YWCA Sonoma County
|
|
California Wildfires
|
AccessHealth
|
|
Hurricane Harvey
|
Baylor College of Medicine
|
|
Hurricane Harvey
|
Healthcare for the Homeless - Houston
|
|
Hurricane Harvey
|
Houston Galveston Institute
|
|
Hurricane Harvey
|
Ibn Sina Foundation
|
|
Hurricane Harvey
|
La Raza United
|
|
Hurricane Harvey
|
Center for Child Counseling, Inc.
|
|
Hurricane Irma
|
Jewish Community Services of South Florida, Inc.
|
|
Hurricane Irma; Parkland Shooting - Florida
|
Programa del Adolescente de Naranjito, Inc.
|
|
Hurricane Maria
|
University of Nevada Las Vegas Foundation
|
|
Las Vegas Shooting
|
Tuesday's Children
|
|
Mass Shootings: Parkland, FL, Sutherland Springs, TX, & Las Vegas,
NV.
|
Children's Bereavement Center
|
|
Parkland School Shooting
|
TGP International
|
|
Parkland School Shooting
|
Each grantee will receive up to $50,000 as part of the $750,000
available through the program. Recipients were selected based on their
level of experience and knowledge in trauma-informed care and/or grief
support services; level of experience in providing support to
individuals who have experienced tragedy; and plans to measure success,
effectiveness, and impact. More than 90 organizations applied to the
program.
"This program aligns closely with New York Life's commitment as a
company, which is to be there for people for the long-term, even when
the unthinkable happens," said Heather Nesle, Vice President, Corporate
Responsibility, New York Life. "After a disaster, the response is
typically focused on addressing immediate needs or physical losses. The
16 grantees will help those traumatized by disaster, violence or loss to
cope with long-term, 'invisible' grief, which can be detrimental if it's
not addressed."
"This program reflects our continued focus at the Alliance to accelerate
and integrate the latest in brain science research and trauma-informed
care into social sector practice, policy and systems," noted Susan N.
Dreyfus, president and CEO of the Alliance for Strong Families and
Communities. "By building resilience in the face of disaster, we can
strengthen the capabilities of community-based organizations to promote
the health and well-being of individuals, children, and families in the
communities they serve."
The grants, which are provided by New York Life, will be administered by
New York Life in partnership with the Change in Mind Institute at the
Alliance for Strong Families and Communities.
About New York Life
New York Life Insurance Company (www.newyorklife.com),
a Fortune 100 company founded in 1845, is the largest mutual life
insurance company in the United States* and one of the largest life
insurers in the world. Headquartered in New York City, New York Life's
family of companies offers life insurance, retirement income,
investments and long-term care insurance. New York Life has the highest
financial strength ratings currently awarded to any U.S. life insurer
from all four of the major credit rating agencies**.
*Based on revenue as reported by "Fortune 500 ranked within Industries,
Insurance: Life, Health (Mutual)," Fortune magazine, 6/1/18. For
methodology, please see http://fortune.com/fortune500
**Individual
independent rating agency commentary as of 7/30/2018: A.M. Best (A++),
Fitch (AAA), Moody's Investors Service (Aaa), Standard & Poor's (AA+)
About the Alliance for Strong Families and Communities
The Alliance for Strong Families and Communities is a strategic action
network of thousands of committed social sector leaders who through
their excellence, distinction, and influence are working to achieve a
healthy and equitable society. We aggregate the very best sector
knowledge and serve as an incubator for learning and innovation to
generate new solutions to the toughest problems. We accelerate change
through dynamic leadership development and collective actions to ensure
policies and systems provide equal access and opportunity for all people
in our nation to reach their fullest potential through improvements in
health and well-being, educational success, economic opportunity, and
safety and security. Go to alliance1.org for
more information.
In January of 2018, the Alliance and the American Public Human Services
Association released a groundbreaking report that offers an important
cross-sector call to action to address the challenges facing human
services community-based organizations, which play a vital role in the
human services ecosystem, comprised of the nonprofit sector, government
agencies, and the philanthropic sector. A
National Imperative: Joining Forces to Strengthen Human Services in
America was commissioned by the Alliance and APHSA and was conducted
and written by Oliver Wyman (News - Alert) and SeaChange Capital Partners. The report
was supported by a national advisory council whose members came from
non-profit human services, government, the private sector, and academia.
Funding for the project was provided by The Kresge Foundation and the
Ballmer Group, with additional support from the Health Foundation for
Western & Central New York, Mutual of America, Selective Insurance
Company of America, and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.
About the Change in Mind Institute
The Change in Mind Institute at the Alliance for Strong Families and
Communities aims to increase the common understanding of the core story
of brain development and intensify this knowledge into the social and
public sectors. We believe through continuous innovation and alignment
of practice and policy with knowledge, research, and evidence on how the
brain develops, we will enhance the skills and capacities we all need to
be healthy, happy, and contributing citizens. The Change in Mind
Institute operates as a hub for disseminating knowledge, provides
training and technical assistance on the integration of brain science
research, and engages in cross-sector innovation on the transformation
of organizations, sectors, and systems as they adapt to the new
applications of the science.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181016005145/en/
