|[October 16, 2018]
New Study by HealthEdge and Survata Finds Health Insurers' Lack of Automation and Reluctance to Innovate Impairs Organizational Efficiency
HealthEdge®,
provider of the only integrated financial, administrative and clinical
platform for health insurers, today
released the results of a new study of health insurance executives
that found that insurers overwhelmingly see outdated technology and a
lack of automation as key challenges holding back operational efficiency
and driving up costs, preventing them from tackling key business
priorities. The executive summary and full report of the survey results
can be viewed here: http://bit.ly/2NI2foG.
HealthEdge, in partnership with market research firm Survata, asked more
than 100 health insurance executives to identify the challenges holding
back operational efficiency at their organizations and the greatest
opportunities to improve in this area.
The study found:
-
66 percent felt that a lack of automation or ineffective technology
was the greatest challenge creating inefficiency - more than other
challenges such as upgrading workforces (21 percent) and improving
inefficient processes (12 percent).
-
53 percent felt automation and improved tchnology innovation was
the most important opportunity to improve efficiency and lower
costs.
-
26 percent felt they should take immediate action on integrating
more automation. Another 26 percent felt they should take
immediate action to modernize technology.
-
37 percent of respondents, representing the most often selected
response, when asked where they would invest any cost savings from
improved operational efficiencies, reported that they would apply
savings directly to their organization's bottom line.
"This study shows that many health insurance executives are under
pressure to improve margins and are looking to invest in strategic
initiatives that grow their businesses," said Steve Krupa, CEO of
HealthEdge. "However, in many cases outdated legacy technology is
hindering operational efficiency and undermining their strategic
efforts. And while they recognize that modern technology solutions can
bring with them marked improvements in operational performance, there
are mixed results regarding their perceived commitment to addressing the
problem. This presents a clear opportunity for health insurance
executives to embrace the benefits of next generation technology."
This survey is the latest in the series of HealthEdge's Voice of the
Market studies, which poll health insurance executives and consumers on
various hot topics related to health insurance. To download
this report, as well as HealthEdge's other Voice of the Market
survey reports, please visit healthedge.com/insights.
Survata interviewed 101 online respondents between July 12, 2018 and
July 17, 2018. For further information about the survey methodology,
please visit survata.com.
About HealthEdge
HealthEdge® provides modern,
disruptive healthcare IT solutions that health insurers use to leverage
new business models, improve outcomes, drastically reduce administrative
costs and connect everyone in the healthcare delivery cycle. Our
next-generation enterprise solution suite, HealthRules®, is
built on modern, patented technology and is delivered to customers via
the HealthEdge Cloud or onsite deployment. An award-winning company,
HealthEdge empowers health insurers to capitalize on the innovations,
challenges and opportunities that await in the new healthcare economy.
For more information, visit healthedge.com.
