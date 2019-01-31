[October 16, 2018] New Social Media Management Software for Small Businesses, Tassi, Is Now Available

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif., Oct. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Social media managers who need advanced scheduling tools not found in first-generation automated social media scheduling software now can manage a month's worth of social media marketing in less than one hour with a new social media management software, Tassi©, powered by Marketing Solved™ based in Orange County, CA. Marketing managers and business owners will want to compare Tassi with Hootsuite and Buffer - two social media schedulers that offer limited functionality. Those apps do not provide a posting schedule or customizable content, which Tassi offers. "Tassi is a monthly smart marketing calendar with customizable content," said Brian V. Sullivan, Co-Founder and C.O.O. of Marketing Solved. "It saves time and money. Plus it is easy to use and it is affordable for small businesses. That is our value proposition." After working with over 7,000 small to mid-sized enterprises (SME's), the team at Marketing Solved discovered a consistent theme among their customers. "Most small businesses have no idea how to use social media to market and grow their business. They simply don't know what to post or when to post to increase engagement, exposure, or brand recognition. And those that do, don't have time to create all of the necessary content. So, we sought to create an easier way to help our customers utilize social media. We created a system that makes it easier than it's ever been to use social media to grow your business," he said. Tassi replaces the need for a graphic design team, social media manager, and a chief marketing officer. For information go to gettassi.com/



To see a demo of Tassi, go to gettassi.com/demo Features

Smart Marketing Schedule and Calendar - New Each Month. You'll know exactly what to post, when to post, and when to promote your business. The schedule can be customized so you can schedule messages to appear exactly when your viewers are online. No more guesswork or overwhelm. "You will save time with a system that is done for you to maximize your growth," he said.

Done For You Social Media Graphics - These graphics are ready for you to add your logo and post to your social media accounts. Choose from an unlimited library of graphics that are engaging, motivational, funny, holiday, and promotional.

Pre-Written Social Media Statuses – "You will get content that goes way beyond the usual promotional statuses you see everywhere. These scripts and statuses will motivate and engage your audience and convert them to new customers," he said.

Unlimited Content Library - Choose from graphics, statuses, and promotions which can be customized and personalized for your business in seconds.

Unlimited Posts Per Month - Follow the calendar post suggestions or add your own.

New Content Each Month - Each month you'll get a brand new Smart Marketing Calendar, new graphics, and new statuses to keep your content fresh to magnetize your audience. Social media marketing managers can also include calls to action, including order, subscribe or go to a website. Testimonials "If you're serious about taking your business to the next level, then you must implement these social media strategies," said Kevin Harrington, the original shark on the hit TV show "Shark Tank," and the inventor of the infomercial, and pioneer of the "As Seen on TV" industry. "I just scheduled a week's worth of posts in about twelve minutes while eating guacamole. So my life is pretty complete. I am loving the simplicity of this software," said Stacy Stevens of Ask Stacy Stevens in Temperance, MI. About Marketing Solved Marketing Solved was founded in 2014 by Kat Sullivan and Brian Sullivan. Recognized as the premier marketing solution for SME's, Kat Sullivan and Marketing Solved have been recognized with numerous awards and professional accolades, including The Marketer of the Year. Featured in Inc, Entrepreneur, and Fast Company as an emerging leader in the social media space. The mission of Marketing Solved is to provide business owners & entrepreneurs with results driven marketing information, strategy, techniques, tools and resources that business owners need and are desperately missing. Contact

Brian Sullivan

203372@email4pr.com

(925) 360-3444 View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-social-media-management-software-for-small-businesses-tassi-is-now-available-300731925.html SOURCE Marketing Solved

