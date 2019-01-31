[October 16, 2018]

New Power Pack For Rugo™ Drone Light Meets FAA Night UAV Requirements

OCEANSIDE, Calif., Oct. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- FoxFury Lighting Solutions announces a new rechargeable Quick Swap® Power Pack with Strobe for the Rugo™ Drone & Camera Light. This new Power Pack is most useful for drone (UAV or sUAS) night operations as it fulfills the FAA FAR 107.29 requirements for dusk, dawn, and night flights. The Rugo™ is a rugged go-anywhere lighting tool that is primarily used for drones but can also be used as a camera or accent light in photography as well as a handheld search light.

The FAA FAR 107.29 requirement states that drones flown at night must have anti-collision lighting visible from at least three statute miles away and be able to strobe at a frequency of 40 – 100 times per minute. FoxFury's new Quick Swap® Power Pack with Strobe can strobe at a frequency of 90 times per minute and be seen from the required distance. The other modes on the Power Pack (low, medium, and high) can be used as a constant light source for inspection, search, and general illumination. Similar to other FoxFury products, the new Power Pack is extremely durable. It is fire and impact resistant and is waterproof up to 60 ft. For current users of the Rugo™, this Power Pack can be swapped out with the standard Power Pack and function with the existing light head. It is now available for $59.99.







"We're excited to offer a solution for nighttime UAV operations that meets the FAA requirements. Because the Rugo™ enables the UAV to see and be seen, it can safely, quickly, and effectively enhance what the UAV camera picks up and provide real-time information back to the drone pilot, command center, and more. It's a powerful lighting tool for nighttime public safety and enterprise operations," said Antonio Cugini, Director of Marketing at FoxFury Lighting Solutions.

FoxFury is also offering three new lighting bundles for $249.99 each that fit a variety of drones. These bundles include two Rugo™ lights, a set of drone mounts, and a Quick Swap® Power Pack with Strobe. They are ideal for the drone pilot who wants to see and be seen as the Rugo™ lights can be used for search, inspection, and general illumination, while the Power Pack with Strobe can be used as anti-collision lighting. Bundles are available for the following drones: DJI Inspire 1, DJI Inspire 2, DJI Matrice M100, DJI Matrice M200, DJI Matrice M210, DJI Matrice M600, DJI Matrice 600 Pro, DJI Phantom 4, DJI Phantom 4 Pro, Yuneec Typhoon H, Yuneec H520, and any drone with motor arms or landing gear with at least a 15 mm diameter.

Lastly, the pricing for the Rugo™ Drone & Camera Light and standard Quick Swap® Power Pack is now reduced. The Rugo™ is now available for $99.99 (previously $129.99), and the standard Quick Swap® Power Pack is now available for $49.99 (previously $69.99). The standard Power Pack is rechargeable and features four modes (dim, low, medium, and high). It is ideal for inspections, search, and camera lighting.

FoxFury Lighting Solutions creates exceptional lighting experiences through Xtremium™ lighting tools that are premium quality and can withstand extreme environments. FoxFury's mission is to keep users safe and illuminated at all times and to build premium lighting tools that perform when seconds count.

