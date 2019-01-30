[October 12, 2018] New Study Examines How Pharmaceutical Industry is Embracing Digital Patient Engagement Programs

CHAPEL HILL, N.C., Oct. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The pharmaceutical industry recognizes that technology advancements have created new opportunities for patient engagement. Patient engagement programs built around digital tools have quickly taken hold in leading pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device organizations across global, emerging and developed markets. But the rapid rise of digital has pharma scrambling to operationally align its patient engagement programs with digital capabilities and activities. How many FTEs are needed? What budget is needed to make digital patient engagement programs effective? What digital activities are most effective? Complicating these questions is the fact that the answers can differ across global, developed and emerging markets. To provide digital and marketing leaders with current benchmarks that answer these questions across all three markets, Best Practices, LLC has published a new study, "Connecting Pharma to Patients with Digital Patient Engagement Strategies in Global, Emerging, and Developed Markets." The new report probes winning strategies, effective practices, and potential stumbling blocks encountered as a company shifts toward digital patient engagement in global, developed and emerging markets. The key chapters in the 97-page report are: Technology and Tools for Successful Engagement Programs

Staffing for Patient Engagement

Investment in Digital Engagement

Structure ofPatient Engagement Groups

Processes and Vendors Used

Service Levels: Engagement Scope and Depth Delivered

Aligning Marketing with the Patient Journey

Performance Metrics

Lessons Learned from Qualitative Insights



Best Practices, LLC engaged 54 industry professionals from 34 companies through a benchmarking survey, focus group interviews and round-table discussion. Report insights are presented into three segments: Global Market Segment (19 respondents), Developed Market Segment (20 respondents) and Emerging Market Segment (15 respondents). Download a complimentary report summary at: http://www.best-in-class.com/rr1515.htm.

This study is the result of research produced by Best Practices' Digital Technology Consortium, a service that brings together executives from various leading companies around the world to tackle one question: How do we manage and implement digital technology as an asset not a utility? The Consortium hosts studies on digital transformation in pharma throughout the year and holds thought leader roundtables to discuss the findings. Consortium participants receive results of customized digital technology benchmark studies conducted among members throughout the service year; members will also participate in roundtable peer knowledge exchanges to share best practices in digital technology. Additionally, members will have access to analysis, intelligence and the Best Practices Database for Technology Leaders. Please contact us with any questions regarding this study or click this link to find out more about the Digital Technology Consortium. ABOUT BEST PRACTICES, LLC Best Practices, LLC is a leading benchmarking, consulting and advisory services firm serving biopharmaceutical and medical device companies worldwide. Best Practices, LLC's clients include all the top 10 and 48 of the top 50 global healthcare companies. The operational insights, findings and analysis form the basis for our Benchmarking Reports, databases and advisory services to support executives in commercial and R&D operations. View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-study-examines-how-pharmaceutical-industry-is-embracing-digital-patient-engagement-programs-300730400.html SOURCE Best Practices, LLC

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]