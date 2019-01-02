[October 12, 2018] New York Website Design Company, Lounge Lizard, shares Tips to Earning more Positive Online Reviews

NEW YORK, Oct. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Lounge Lizard is a New York Website Design company that is recognized within the web design and development industry for their amazing designs. Lounge Lizard's brandtenders are creative, tech-savvy, and passionate in developing innovative strategies that drive conversion for both startup and established clients of all industries, making them the "best of breed since 1998." Online reviews play a powerful role in how perspective buyers make decisions. In a 2017 survey, Podium.com found that approximately 60% of consumers look at online reviews at least weekly. Reviews tend to influence consumers because they are a form of social proof, or feedback, on the value that a product or service will provide. Confidence increases that the product or service will fulfill their need, or not fulfill it, based on the reactions of other consumers which is why it is important to incorporate reviews into your business plan. Today NY based web design company, Lounge Lizard, shares Tips to Earning more Positive Online Reviews. Provide great service. You can't expect good reviews if you provide mediocre or bad service (including products) to people. In fact, you shouldn't even be looking for reviews if that is the case. First and foremost, make sure policies and procedures are in place to provide a good experience for the user regardless of if your business operates completely online or is brick-and-mortar based. Once you are confident that most of the feedback will be positive, you should then pursue reviews. Monitor and respond o reviews. If people are going to take the time to write a review, regardless of if it is positive or negative, then you must take the time to respond. Not only does that show perspective customers that you listen to feedback, but it also gives you a chance to explain your side of any negative encounters. For negatives reviews, avoid arguing but instead apologize if a mistake was made or clearly explain the events if the poster was mistaken. For fake reviews a response asking for clarification of the time/date/event should be made to reflect that this interaction might not have taken place. Of course, positive reviews should be responded to as well to thank customers for their patronage. Utilize your social media accounts for reviews. For certain industries, customers consider what a social media profile reflects of a business as much or more than some review sites. For example, if you are in the food or hospitality industry Instagram is a popular platform for reviews as people provide photos to reflect their experience which can be much more powerful than words. Politely request reviews. Reviews can be asked for, but each platform has specific terms and conditions that must be followed. For example, Yelp does not allow solicited reviews. But you can link your website to your Yelp listing. Google states you cannot only request reviews from people who have had a positive experience. Reviews could be requested on receipts, emails, postcards, or signs on your website and/or business location. Ask questions with review requests. When you are looking for reviews and feedback it helps to ask customers specific questions to help answers include keywords or topics you wish to accentuate. For example, you might ask, "Did you enjoy our outdoor seating area?" to help showcase the 'outdoor seating' your restaurant offers. Certain terms and keywords can help with local rankings as well as general relevance signals.



Lounge Lizard Top Web Design Company is an award-winning, high-end design boutique specializing in website and mobile app development, UX/UI, branding, and marketing. Lounge Lizard excels in creating the ultimate brand strategy, fully loaded with expertly crafted visuals that work together to increase sales and effectively communicate a client's unique personality. Media Contact: Ken Braun, Lounge Lizard, 631-581-1000, ken.braun@loungelizard.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-york-website-design-company-lounge-lizard-shares-tips-to-earning-more-positive-online-reviews-300728839.html SOURCE Lounge Lizard

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]