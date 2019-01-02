ABOUT US | SERVICES | SUBSCRIPTIONS | LOGIN | SIGNUP
SUBSCRIBE TO TMCnet
TMCnet - World's Largest Communications and Technology Community
MARKETS » NFV Space IT Bridge
HOT TOPICS » SD-WAN CONTACT CENTER SOLUTIONS CLOUD COMMUNICATIONS WHITE LABEL HOSTED VOIP
RESOURCE CENTER - WHITE PAPERS   |   WEBINARS   |   EBOOKS   |   TMCLabs   |   VIDEOS|   MEDIA KIT

TMC NEWS

TMCNET eNEWSLETTER SIGNUP

SUBMIT
New Senior Announces Closing of $720 Million Refinancing
[October 12, 2018]

New Senior Announces Closing of $720 Million Refinancing


New Senior Investment Group Inc. ("New Senior" or the "Company") (NYSE:SNR) announced today that it has completed the refinancing of a $720 million secured loan (the "Loan") with Freddie Mac arranged through KeyBank Real Estate Capital. The Loan has a term of seven years and bears interest at LIBOR plus 232 basis points, an improvement of approximately 170 basis points, or $12 million annually, versus the prior financing. Additionally, the refinancing improved the Company's weighted average debt maturity from three years to over five years.

ABOUT NEW SENIOR

New Senior Investment Group (NYSE: SNR) is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust with a diversified portfolio of senior housing properties located across the United States. As of June 30, 2018, New Senior is one of the largest owners of senior housing properties, with 133 properties across 37 states. New Senior is managed by an affiliate of Fortress Investment Group LLC, a global investment management firm. More information about New Senior can be found at www.newseniorinv.com.





[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]



Upcoming Events




Technology Marketing Corporation

35 Nutmeg Drive Suite 340, Trumbull, Connecticut 06611 USA
Ph: 800-243-6002, 203-852-6800
Fx: 203-866-3326

General comments: tmc@tmcnet.com.
Comments about this site: webmaster@tmcnet.com.

IMPORTANT

SUBSCRIPTIONS


Subscribe to our FREE eNewsletters
CLICK HERE

STAY CURRENT YOUR WAY

© 2018 Technology Marketing Corporation. All rights reserved | Privacy Policy