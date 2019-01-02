[October 11, 2018] New American Funding to Use Black Knight Servicing Digital Solution to Provide an Enhanced Customer Experience

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Oct. 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE: BKI) announced today that New American Funding, an independent mortgage lender headquartered in Orange County, California, has signed an agreement to implement the Black Knight Servicing Digital solution. Using this powerful, interactive tool, New American Funding customers will be able to more easily manage their loans and get the most out of homeownership with access to details about how much wealth can be built from their real estate assets. Servicing Digital will also help New American Funding strengthen customer relationships and increase retention by giving their consumers easy, round-the-clock access to home and loan information. "Implementing Servicing Digital offered New American Funding a high-quality solution to quickly respond to our customers' need to easily access information and make real-time payments from their mobile devices," said Roger Stotts, executive vice president and chief servicing officer for New American Funding. "With this solution, our customers have access to the information they need to make better decisions about their loans and help them achieve their financial goals." Servicing Digital gives homeowners the ability to easily perform tasks and view information related to their mortgages, while providing a platform for continual engagement between servicers and their customers. The innovative, consumer-centric solution delivers useful information specific to the consumer's mortgage, property and local housing market by accessing the servicer's data via Black Knight's comprehensive, end-to-end MSP servicing system; as well as the company's industry-leading property records database; advanced analytics; and automated valuation models. Servicing Digital presents information on loan, home and neighborhood dashboards in a clear, intuitive design with easy-to-use navigation. It helps servicers connect regularly with customers by providing insightful, personalized information when they want it. "Servicing Digital complements New American Funding's strong focus on providing a world-class customer experience," said Joe Nackashi, president of Black Knight. "We're pleased that our solution will help New American Funding improve how its customers manage their home wealth and help the company's business grow." New American Funding will be implementing the solution's native mobile app, which will be branded with New American Funding. Servicing Digital will also be offered as a responsive web design. About New American Funding

New American Funding is a family-owned mortgage lender with a servicing portfolio of over 100,000 loans for $27 billion, approximately 165 branches, and about 2,900 employees. The company offers niche products such as Your Path, and has made Inc. 5000's list of Fastest-Growing Companies in America five times. It has a state-of-the-art career training facility and develops innovative technology, including apps GoGo LO and GoGo Partner.

About Black Knight

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) is a leading provider of integrated software, data and analytics solutions that facilitate and automate many of the business processes across the homeownership life cycle. As a leading fintech, Black Knight is committed to being a premier business partner that clients rely on to achieve their strategic goals, realize greater success and better serve their customers by delivering best-in-class software, services and insights with a relentless commitment to excellence, innovation, integrity and leadership. For more information on Black Knight, please visit www.blackknightinc.com.







