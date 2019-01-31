|
|[October 10, 2018]
|
New Mountain Finance Corporation Schedules its Third Quarter 2018 Earnings Release and Dividend Announcement
New Mountain Finance Corporation (the "Company") (NYSE: NMFC) today
announced that it will release its financial results for the quarter
ended September 30, 2018 on Wednesday, November 7, 2018 after the close
of the U.S. financial markets. Additionally at that time, the Company
will announce its fourth quarter 2018 dividend. The Company will host an
earnings conference call and audio webcast at 10:00 am (Eastern Time) on
Thursday, November 8, 2018.
During the conference call, the Company's officers will review the third
quarter performance, discuss recent events and conduct a
question-and-answer period.
To Participate in the Telephone Conference Call:
Dial in at least fifteen minutes prior to the start time.
Domestic:
+1 (877) 443-9109
International: +1 (412) 317-1082
Conference Call Playback
Domestic: +1 (877) 344-7529
International: +1 (412) 317-0088
Passcode:
10125050
The playback can be accessed one hour after the end of the conference
call through November 8, 2019 at 9:00 am (Eastern Time).
Webcast
The conference call will also be available in the Investor Relations
section of the Company's website at http://ir.newmountainfinance.com.
To listen to the live call, please go to the Company's website at least
15 minutes prior to the start of the call to register and download any
necessary audio software. Following the call, you may access a replay of
the event via audio webcast on its website.
About New Mountain Finance Corporation
New Mountain Finance Corporation is a closed-end, non-diversified and
externally managed investment company that has elected to be regulated
as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of
1940, as amended. The Company's investment objective is to generate
current income and capital appreciation through the sourcing and
origination of debt securities at all levels of the capital structure,
including first and second lien debt, notes, bonds and mezzanine
securities. The Company's first lien debt may include traditional first
lien senior secured loans or unitranche loans. Unitranche loans combine
characteristics of traditional first lien senior secured loans as well
as second lien and subordinated loans. Unitranche loans will expose the
Company to the risks associated with second lien and subordinated loans
to the extent it invests in the "last out" tranche. In some cases,
investments may also include small equity interests. The Company's
investment activities are managed by its Investment Adviser, New
Mountain Finance Advisers BDC, L.L.C., which is an investment adviser
registered under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940, as amended. More
information about New Mountain Finance Corporation can be found on the
Company's website at http://www.newmountainfinance.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181010005875/en/
[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]