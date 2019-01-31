[October 10, 2018] New Arts Enrichment Program Will Bolster An Already-Outstanding BASIS Charter School

PHOENIX, Oct. 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The BASIS Curriculum Schools network is known for being among the best in the world. Now the network is bringing even more innovation to one of its charter school campuses in Arizona. BASIS Phoenix Central, which serves grades K-5, will introduce an innovative Arts Element program beginning in the 2019-2020 school year. Research done by the National Assembly of State Arts Agencies shows that education in the arts helps students develop fine motor skills, critical thinking skills, and self-expression, and increases brain connectivity. By partnering the Arts Element program with the well-known, high-achieving, standard primary BASIS Curriculum, BASIS Phoenix Central students will have the unique opportunity to study more art disciplines with a deeper level of art instruction enhanced by guest artists, field trips, and access to the fine arts community in Phoenix. "When people mention BASIS Charter Schools, they usually think of STEM excellence when considering our program," said Peter Bezanson, the CEO of BASIS.ed, which manages the network's charter schools. "ut the BASIS Curriculum isn't just a STEM curriculum. It's a liberal arts curriculum, and the arts and humanities have always been a part of what we do. I'm quite excited for our further focus on the arts with this unprecedented new arts enrichment endeavor."



BASIS Phoenix Central students will continue to study within the high-achieving BASIS Curriculum in all of their usual subject areas. But the introduction of the Arts Element program is the profound addition of a rich academic experience in fine arts – a first for the BASIS Curriculum -- making BASIS Phoenix Central a destination school for current and prospective families across the greater Phoenix area. "We could not be more excited to offer this exceptional opportunity to our current and prospective families," said Rosalind Thompson, BASIS Phoenix Central's Head of School, and a veteran of several BASIS Curriculum School campuses. "I know our entire school community – teachers and staff, students and parents – welcome this chance at enrichment in a vital educational area. This enhances what we have always done."

From dance and creative movement to design, performance, and production, students in this groundbreaking program will create hands-on projects and combine dance, design, visual arts, theatre arts, and music to create their own performance and production pieces. BASIS Phoenix Central will hold Open House events in October and November so interested families can explore this one-of-a-kind opportunity. About?BASIS Charter Schools BASIS Charter Schools, founded in 1998, are considered to be among the nation's best, educating K-12 students at the highest international levels and preparing them to be participants, not spectators, in the 21st-century global workforce of commerce and innovation. In U.S. News & World Report's 2018 rankings, BASIS Charter Schools are ranked as the #1 through #5 schools in the nation. BASIS Charter Schools are a part of the BASIS Curriculum Schools network, which in the 2018-19 academic year has 37 campuses worldwide, including 27 public charter schools in Arizona, Louisiana, Texas, and Washington, D.C., five independent schools in California, New York, and Virginia; four international schools in China; and one school for PreK and K early learners in the Czech Republic. For more information, please?visit basised.com, basisschools.org, or basiscurriculumschools.com. View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-arts-enrichment-program-will-bolster-an-already-outstanding-basis-charter-school-300728963.html SOURCE BASIS Curriculum Schools

