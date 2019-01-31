|
|[October 10, 2018]
New Xerox ConnectKey Apps Speed Digital Transformation for Enterprises, SMBs
Organizations can now better connect staff to popular business platforms
such as Salesforce, QuickBooks Online and Concur, supporting customer
relationship management, accounting and invoicing, plus streamline
additional processes with new apps for Xerox
(NYSE: XRX) ConnectKey®
devices. Purchasing and implementing the apps is simple with a new
e-commerce-enabled site.
Xerox powers up productivity for office workers and educators with new apps available on its ConnectKey®-enabled devices - simplifying and improving how work gets done on platforms such as Salesforce, QuickBooks Online and Blackboard (News - Alert). (Photo: Business Wire)
The Morrell
Group, a full-service automation controls design and engineering
services organization, has experienced the power of ConnectKey apps. The
company saved 25 percent by automating its product distribution process
with the Sign
Me app, built by MidAmerica
Technology, a Xerox
Personalized Application Builder developer. The app digitizes the
document-laden process, accelerating the speed in which products get out
the door.
"Sign Me is a breakthrough app that has greatly improved our business -
we've gained efficiencies that impact our bottom line," said David
Hajciar, operations manager, Morrell Group.
New apps make work easier
The ongoing development of its ConnectKey-enabled portfolio underscores
Xerox's position as a print technology powerhouse. The latest
enhancements make labor-intense, time-consuming efforts easier and offer
new twists on traditional ways of working.
The Xerox
VersaLink® and Xerox
AltaLink® series are the launch pads for apps such as:
-
Xerox
Connect App for Salesforce: access to Salsforce's
Customer Relationship Management system right at the multifunction
printer (MFP); upload and share sales management information to client
folders by scanning the documents directly into Salesforce.
-
Xerox
Audio Documents App: securely transforms hardcopy
documents into audio files allowing commuters, multitaskers, or audio
enthusiasts to listen on the go instead of reading.
-
Xerox
Connect App for QuickBooks Online: offers a hassle-free
expense reimbursement process with multi-receipt scanning. Receipt
data is extracted into an expense report and submitted with
notifications sent to reviewers for timely approval. For Concur users,
a similar receipt management app will be available by year's end.
-
Xerox
Forms Manager App: simplifies management of multiple
forms while reducing paper-based filing risks. With intelligent
routing capabilities via embedded QR codes, scanned forms are
automatically routed to the appropriate email address.
-
Xerox Quick Link App: enables a fast start to printing
without IT support. This intuitive app sends an email directly from
the device containing appropriate links to install, and connects
computers or mobile devices with the drivers and configuration
settings.
"The future of work is now with our workplace assistant serving as the
orchestrator of digital transformation," said Tracey Koziol, senior vice
president, Global Offerings, Xerox. "The evolution of the ConnectKey
platform delivers on our promise to advance digitization, boost
productivity for our customers and open up revenue sources for channel
partners."
Making the grade with educators
With insights gained from working with thousands of education customers,
Xerox responds with apps and solutions that increase productivity for
teachers and students:
-
Xerox
Connect App for Blackboard: provides access to an
industry-leading learning management system; documents are digitized
and stored into their Blackboard Learn account from the MFP.
-
Xerox
Connect App for Remark Test Grading: simplifies grading
of bubble tests with the ability to print answer sheets, scan
completed sheets back in for automated grading, and email students
their grades or print the results right at the device.
-
Xerox Proofreader Service: checks for writing elements in the
English language, such as spelling, grammar, style and plagiarism.
-
Xerox
and SRC Inc.'s Gateway Capture to Student Information System:
streamlines digitizing student records into mandatory K-12 information
systems.
Xerox is also introducing its Instant Print Kiosk, a self-serve
document processing solution ideal for higher education institutions.
Basic printing, copying, scanning and faxing needs are managed with a
user-friendly touch screen, and secure credit/debit transactions happen
seamlessly right at the printer. Students benefit by scanning and/or
printing reading materials and class notes through touch-screen access
to the most popular cloud repositories, including Google (News - Alert) Drive and
Dropbox.
Extra Value for Channel Partners
Alongside an improved design for a better user experience, the
e-commerce-enabled Xerox App Gallery provides a global marketplace for
channel partners to promote and sell apps. Also, channel partners can
share in the revenue when their customers purchase an app.
Availability
Xerox's newest ConnectKey-enabled apps will be added to the Xerox App
Gallery in select geographies between fourth-quarter 2018 and
first-quarter 2019.
About Xerox
Xerox Corporation is a technology
leader that innovates the way the world communicates,
connects and works. We understand what's at the heart of sharing
information - and all of the forms it can take. We embrace the
integration of paper and digital, the increasing requirement for
mobility, and the need for seamless integration between work and
personal worlds. Every day, our innovative print technologies and
intelligent work solutions help people communicate and work
better. Discover more at www.xerox.com
and follow us on Twitter (News - Alert) at @Xerox.
Xerox®, Xerox and Design®, ConnectKey®,
VersaLink® and AltaLink® are trademarks of Xerox
in the United States and/or other countries.
