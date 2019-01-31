New Xerox ConnectKey Apps Speed Digital Transformation for Enterprises, SMBs

Organizations can now better connect staff to popular business platforms such as Salesforce, QuickBooks Online and Concur, supporting customer relationship management, accounting and invoicing, plus streamline additional processes with new apps for Xerox (NYSE: XRX) ConnectKey® devices. Purchasing and implementing the apps is simple with a new e-commerce-enabled site.

Xerox powers up productivity for office workers and educators with new apps available on its ConnectKey®-enabled devices - simplifying and improving how work gets done on platforms such as Salesforce, QuickBooks Online and Blackboard (News - Alert) . (Photo: Business Wire)

The Morrell Group, a full-service automation controls design and engineering services organization, has experienced the power of ConnectKey apps. The company saved 25 percent by automating its product distribution process with the Sign Me app, built by MidAmerica Technology, a Xerox Personalized Application Builder developer. The app digitizes the document-laden process, accelerating the speed in which products get out the door.

"Sign Me is a breakthrough app that has greatly improved our business - we've gained efficiencies that impact our bottom line," said David Hajciar, operations manager, Morrell Group.

New apps make work easier

The ongoing development of its ConnectKey-enabled portfolio underscores Xerox's position as a print technology powerhouse. The latest enhancements make labor-intense, time-consuming efforts easier and offer new twists on traditional ways of working.

The Xerox VersaLink® and Xerox AltaLink® series are the launch pads for apps such as:

Xerox Connect App for Salesforce : access to Salsforce's Customer Relationship Management system right at the multifunction printer (MFP); upload and share sales management information to client folders by scanning the documents directly into Salesforce.

access to Salsforce's Customer Relationship Management system right at the multifunction printer (MFP); upload and share sales management information to client folders by scanning the documents directly into Salesforce. Xerox Audio Documents App : securely transforms hardcopy documents into audio files allowing commuters, multitaskers, or audio enthusiasts to listen on the go instead of reading.

securely transforms hardcopy documents into audio files allowing commuters, multitaskers, or audio enthusiasts to listen on the go instead of reading. Xerox Connect App for QuickBooks Online : offers a hassle-free expense reimbursement process with multi-receipt scanning. Receipt data is extracted into an expense report and submitted with notifications sent to reviewers for timely approval. For Concur users, a similar receipt management app will be available by year's end.

offers a hassle-free expense reimbursement process with multi-receipt scanning. Receipt data is extracted into an expense report and submitted with notifications sent to reviewers for timely approval. For Concur users, a similar receipt management app will be available by year's end. Xerox Forms Manager App : simplifies management of multiple forms while reducing paper-based filing risks. With intelligent routing capabilities via embedded QR codes, scanned forms are automatically routed to the appropriate email address.

simplifies management of multiple forms while reducing paper-based filing risks. With intelligent routing capabilities via embedded QR codes, scanned forms are automatically routed to the appropriate email address. Xerox Quick Link App: enables a fast start to printing without IT support. This intuitive app sends an email directly from the device containing appropriate links to install, and connects computers or mobile devices with the drivers and configuration settings.







Making the grade with educators

With insights gained from working with thousands of education customers, Xerox responds with apps and solutions that increase productivity for teachers and students:

Xerox Connect App for Blackboard : provides access to an industry-leading learning management system; documents are digitized and stored into their Blackboard Learn account from the MFP.

provides access to an industry-leading learning management system; documents are digitized and stored into their Blackboard Learn account from the MFP. Xerox Connect App for Remark Test Grading : simplifies grading of bubble tests with the ability to print answer sheets, scan completed sheets back in for automated grading, and email students their grades or print the results right at the device.

simplifies grading of bubble tests with the ability to print answer sheets, scan completed sheets back in for automated grading, and email students their grades or print the results right at the device. Xerox Proofreader Service: checks for writing elements in the English language, such as spelling, grammar, style and plagiarism.

checks for writing elements in the English language, such as spelling, grammar, style and plagiarism. Xerox and SRC Inc.'s Gateway Capture to Student Information System: streamlines digitizing student records into mandatory K-12 information systems.

Xerox is also introducing its Instant Print Kiosk, a self-serve document processing solution ideal for higher education institutions. Basic printing, copying, scanning and faxing needs are managed with a user-friendly touch screen, and secure credit/debit transactions happen seamlessly right at the printer. Students benefit by scanning and/or printing reading materials and class notes through touch-screen access to the most popular cloud repositories, including Google (News - Alert) Drive and Dropbox.

Extra Value for Channel Partners

Alongside an improved design for a better user experience, the e-commerce-enabled Xerox App Gallery provides a global marketplace for channel partners to promote and sell apps. Also, channel partners can share in the revenue when their customers purchase an app.

Availability

Xerox's newest ConnectKey-enabled apps will be added to the Xerox App Gallery in select geographies between fourth-quarter 2018 and first-quarter 2019.

About Xerox

Xerox Corporation is a technology leader that innovates the way the world communicates, connects and works. We understand what's at the heart of sharing information - and all of the forms it can take. We embrace the integration of paper and digital, the increasing requirement for mobility, and the need for seamless integration between work and personal worlds. Every day, our innovative print technologies and intelligent work solutions help people communicate and work better. Discover more at www.xerox.com and follow us on Twitter (News - Alert) at @Xerox.

Xerox®, Xerox and Design®, ConnectKey®, VersaLink® and AltaLink® are trademarks of Xerox in the United States and/or other countries.

