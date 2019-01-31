[October 09, 2018] New Canon Whitepaper Explores Automating Information Governance and Compliance

NEW YORK, Oct. 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Canon Business Process Services (Canon) has published a new whitepaper, "Automating Information Governance and Compliance." The whitepaper, part of Canon's future-ready leadership series, addresses strategies for better managing information governance, regulatory compliance and data privacy, which are all pressing concerns for today's business leaders. To maintain a comprehensive information governance program, organizations must be able to preserve and present information when relevant for potential litigation or compliance audits. Canon's whitepaper examines ways to automate an information governance program in order to minimize the risks associated with these events. Key topics include best practices for applying frameworks and rues for organizing information assets and steps companies can take to begin automating their information governance practices and procedures. The whitepaper points out that the act of streamlining information governance helps organizations form more comprehensive approaches. Before any automation can be applied, every organization should conduct a comprehensive assessment of information assets across the enterprise and grapple with retention and disposition policies and practices.



Download the white paper HERE. Visit the Records and Information Governance Services page of Canon's website for information and insights on industry trends and best practices including case histories, research surveys and more.

