[October 09, 2018] New Nutrition Website to Help You Achieve Better Health

ITHACA, N.Y., Oct. 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The T. Colin Campbell Center for Nutrition Studies (CNS) is proud to announce the launch of our redesigned website, available in both English and Spanish. Features of the new website include: Free 7-Day Plant-Based Kickstart - Receive a daily email with recipes, educational videos and more. This program is for anyone trying to get healthy, lose weight, or learn more about the whole food, plant-based lifestyle.

- Receive a daily email with recipes, educational videos and more. This program is for anyone trying to get healthy, lose weight, or learn more about the whole food, plant-based lifestyle. Whole Food, Plant-Based Guide - The most popular section of our site is now easier to read and mobile optimized. We've added new resources and a helpful FAQ section!

- The most popular section of our site is now easier to read and mobile optimized. We've added new resources and a helpful FAQ section! Plant-Based Nutrition Certificate - The cornerstone of our educational offerings. This 6-week online program in partnership with eCornell features lectures from over 20 experts. Our rogram provides students the opportunity to examine historic and contemporary research and learn the steps for practical application.

- The cornerstone of our educational offerings. This 6-week online program in partnership with eCornell features lectures from over 20 experts. Our rogram provides students the opportunity to examine historic and contemporary research and learn the steps for practical application. Article Topics & Filtering - Our 500+ articles are now categorized by topic with tags and A-Z listing to make searching for articles even easier. Topics include Disease, Environment, Family & Kids, Fitness & Athletics, How To, Nutrition Science, Psychology & Social Issues, Success Stories, and Weight Loss.

- Our 500+ articles are now categorized by topic with tags and A-Z listing to make searching for articles even easier. Topics include Disease, Environment, Family & Kids, Fitness & Athletics, How To, Nutrition Science, Psychology & Social Issues, Success Stories, and Weight Loss. Recipe Filtering & Dietary Needs - Easily search hundreds of recipes by meal type, with selectors for gluten free, soy free, nut free, low sugar, or raw. All recipes are whole food, plant-based.

- Easily search hundreds of recipes by meal type, with selectors for gluten free, soy free, nut free, low sugar, or raw. All recipes are whole food, plant-based. Cooking Tips - Learn new tips and techniques to improve your plant-based cooking.



"Our website has always been an important source of information regarding the broad benefits of whole food, plant-based nutrition and how to implement a WFPB lifestyle," says CNS Executive Director, Jenny Miller . "The redesigned site now provides richer online content and a host of impactful upgrades."

We invite you to explore the new nutritionstudies.org.

The T. Colin Campbell Center for Nutrition Studies is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization whose mission is to promote optimal nutrition through science-based education, advocacy, and research. CNS seeks to empower all members of the public by improving personal, public, and environmental health. Resources include articles, recipes, newsletters, a kickstart, and an online Certificate in Plant-Based Nutrition in partnership with eCornell.

