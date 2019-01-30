|
|[October 09, 2018]
New IEEE 802.11™ Study and Topic Interest Groups Launched to Advance Ongoing Innovation Around 'Wi-Fi®' Standard
IEEE (News - Alert), the world's largest technical professional organization dedicated
to advancing technology for humanity, and the IEEE
Standards Association (IEEE-SA) today announced the formation of a
study group and topic interest group focused on advancing the technology
and deployment of the IEEE 802.11™ standard, commonly referred to as
"Wi-Fi®." The groups are inviting stakeholder participation
from around the world in their respective areas of focus: extremely high
throughput and real-time applications.
The IEEE 802.11 Extremely High Throughput Study Group has been
established to initiate discussion on new IEEE 802.11 features for bands
between 1 and 7.125 GHz. The group is identifying requirements for a
possible amendment to IEEE 802.11 that would increase peak throughput to
support demanding applications such as video over wireless local area
networks (WLANs), augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR).
"We are seeking stakeholders throughout the IEEE 802.11 ecosystem to
share their experiences with the standard and needs for features such as
more spatial streams, higher bandwidth, multi-AP (access point)
techniques and multiband switching, aggregation and operation," said
Michael Montemurro, chair of the IEEE 802.11 Extremely High Throughput
Study Group. "We envision a rapidly paced effort over the next six to
nine months, which we hope will bring into clear definition the most
important requirements to be addressed in accelerated development of a
possible future amendment to the IEEE 802.11 base standard."
The IEEE 802.11 Real Time Applications Topic Interest Group is
quantifying performance lags and stability issues that have been
observed with real-time applications such as mobile and multiplayer
games, robotics and industrial automation, as well as the range of
mechanisms in the industry to address those issues. The group is working
to document usage models and requirements metrics for real-time
applications.
"Immersive gaming, for example, is very latency sensitive and requires a
quick turnaround on packets for users to enjoy a high-quality
experience. Jitter, packet loss and what's going on throughout the
network can have a large impact on these real-time applications, which
may have only moderate bandwidth requirements but have very low
tolerance for latency," aid Allan Jones, chair of the IEEE 802.11 Real
Time Applications Topic Interest Group. "What we're trying to do in our
group is define more specifically what these requirements are for this
particular category of applications, toward the goal of informing
ongoing IEEE 802.11 innovation."
For more information, visit the landing pages of the IEEE
802.11 Extremely High Throughput Study Group and the IEEE
802.11 Real Time Applications Topic Interest Group.
IEEE 802.11 defines the technology for the world's premier WLAN
products. IEEE 802.11-based products are often branded as "Wi-Fi" in the
market. IEEE 802.11 standards underpin wireless networking applications
around the world, such as wireless access to the internet from offices,
homes, airports, hotels, restaurants, trains and aircraft. IEEE 802.11's
relevance continues to expand with the emergence of new applications,
such as the smart grid, wireless docking and the Internet of Things. For
more information about the IEEE 802.11 Wireless LAN Working Group,
please visit the working
group's landing page.
About the IEEE Standards Association
The IEEE Standards Association, a globally recognized standards-setting
body within IEEE, develops consensus standards through an open process
that engages industry and brings together a broad stakeholder community.
IEEE standards set specifications and best practices based on current
scientific and technological knowledge. The IEEE-SA has a portfolio of
over 1,250 active standards and over 650 standards under development.
For more information visit http://standards.ieee.org.
About IEEE
IEEE is the world's largest technical professional organization
dedicated to advancing technology for the benefit of humanity. Through
its highly cited publications, conferences, technology standards, and
professional and educational activities, IEEE is the trusted voice in a
wide variety of areas ranging from aerospace systems, computers, and
telecommunications to biomedical engineering, electric power, and
consumer electronics. Learn more at http://www.ieee.org.
