New Products, Services, Demonstrations & More Announced Ahead of Service Management World 2018

Atlassian, AXELOS, Axios Systems, LogMeIn, Samanage, TOPdesk and others among those making announcements

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Oct. 09, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HDI , the leading organization dedicated to elevating service and support across the enterprise, today reveals announcements from 25 companies exhibiting at Service Management World 2018. Each company will showcase their latest products and solutions in the Expo Hall Monday - Wednesday of the event, giving attendees a first-hand look at the innovations currently impacting the service management industry. Service Management World 2018 will take place October 15-17, 2018 at the Omni Orlando Resort at ChampionsGate in Orlando, FL. For more information, please visit: smworld.com/ “Our Expo Hall offers service management professionals a unique opportunity to connect with leading service providers and preview the latest technology being implemented within the industry,” said Joy Sobhani, Group Event Director, HDI. “Each exhibiting company plays an important role in transforming service operations, and we are excited to provide them a space to showcase their newest innovations.” Service Management World 2018 Exhibitor News: Advanced Software Products Group, Inc. (ASPG) (booth 500) will showcase ReACT, an industry leader in enterprise password reset and synchronization software. Stop by to check out ReACT’s newest features; Point & Click Visual Text Editor, Enhanced Helpdesk Portal & Dashboard, Delegation Control, TOTP Support, and OAR: Offline Access Recovery. AISERA (booth 111) will showcase its next generation automated IT Help Desk solution designed for Cloud/AI service era. This solution offers Conversational AI, Workflow Automation and Auto-Classification and Routing for CIOs and Head of IT. Benefits include drastic improvement in user satisfaction and business up time along with massive reduction in IT cost. Atlassian (booth 401) will showcase Jira Service Desk enhancements, including a redesigned help center focused on effortless self-service. Atlassian will also preview its new product Jira Ops, which serves as an incident command center, giving your response teams a central place to coordinate their work during a major incident. Auslyn Group (booth 201) will showcase its ITSM Retail Simulation at Service Management World 2018. Drop by for an in-depth view of this highly successful enablement tool. AXELOS (booth 207) has announced a Memorandum of Understanding with HDI to raise the profile of IT service management. The two organizations will work on the development of existing and new best practices and thought leadership. The collaboration will also focus on skills development and career and competency progression routes. Axios Systems (booth 513) will showcase its latest version of assyst (v11), featuring the WorkManager Kanban functionality as well as the powerful capabilities of its integrated Asset Discovery (assystITOM) to help manage services, assets and support in a single fit-for-purpose application. These capabilities allow customers to increase overall service efficiency for end-users. Bomgar (booth 308) will showcase its Vault for Remote Support, an integrated credential store that protects privileged credentials and identities used by the service desk. Bomgar Remote Support enables IT service desks and support centers to access and fix nearly any remote device, running any platform, located anywhere in the world. Cireson (booth 509) will showcase its modern ITSM solutions for Microsoft System Center, including the Analyst Portal for Service Manager, and web-based advanced remote support tools for Analysts. EasyVista (booth 200) will prview the newest release of its products, EV Service Manager and EV Self Help. It aims to help companies power a new way of work by augmenting ITSM employee experiences with adaptable user interfaces, powerful AI-driven automation, intelligent knowledge and persona-based dashboards and applications.



Everbridge (booth 507) will showcase its new Smart CMDB lookup. When IT goes wrong, it allows IT Service Management teams to easily and automatically engage the right IT staff and service owners based on the up and downstream relationships in their CMDB. Hornbill (booth 312) will showcase its cloud software solutions, Service Manager, Customer Manager, Project Manager, Service Catalog and Process Automation and out-of-the-box Integration to 100’s of other systems, all on a single unified platform, pre-integrated and ready to go. Hornbill will demonstrate a no-code environment for customizing and trouble-free upgrades.

Identity Maestro (booth 215) will showcase its Help Desk solution, which provides a simpler way to leverage Identity Management as a Service (IDMaaS) to control user identities across multiple customers – from a single pane of glass. Identity Maestro’s Help Desk solution saves time by streamlining identity-related tasks through workflow automation. InvGate (booth 106) introduces the rapid-start “Deployment Wizard,” which configures unique ITSM service desk instances in under one minute. InvGate’s “Graphical Workflow Builder” enables admins to create automation workflows using an intuitive drag and drop interface for simple, robust workflows to route tickets, streamline HR requests, manager approvals, and more. Kepner-Tregoe (KT) (booth 105) will showcase its new training product, “KT Frontline”. Frontline provides client-facing teams such as help/service desk personnel with the ability to resolve issues quickly and efficiently and, if necessary, provide effective escalation of an issue with the end goal of reducing downtime and resolving client issues. LogMeIn (booth 301) is changing the support experience by introducing two new solutions to their market leading support portfolio -- both designed to deliver better, faster, and more frictionless employee support. See how LogMeIn is tackling support challenges with a brand-new AI-first product, making employee self-service easier and more effective than ever. Marval North America (booth 109) will demonstrate its latest integrated, multi-level, enterprise-wide service management solution at Service Management World 2018. Marval MSM, a secure, reliable, scalable solution, supports delivery of consistent, measurable and repeatable processes across an organization. Visitors to booth 109 will be able to discuss their service improvement aspirations and initiatives for improved service delivery. MSPWorx (booth 100) will showcase its Managed ITSM offering, providing businesses with a true turnkey ITSM solution. Stop by and learn how you can benefit from enterprise ITSM without adding additional resources with its ServiceNow-as-a-Service and Remote System Administration offerings - where MSPWorx takes care of implementation and on-going management. Numerify (booth 306) will showcase new solutions leveraging AI and ML to address change management, incident and service cost reduction, application health, service provider performance and service experience. Samanage (booth 407) will demonstrate the Samanage Service Platform, which puts employees needs at the forefront of a service management strategy to increase productivity and employee satisfaction. Samanage Service Platform centralizes the service management experience through a unified service portal powered by AI and automations to enable you to eliminate silos and improve collaboration across the organization. Serviceaide (booth 101) will demonstrate its virtual agent, called Luma, that leverages artificial intelligence to enable conversational approaches to issue resolution. Luma includes over 200 pre-defined skills and automated tasks targeted to the needs of self-service users. Other purpose-built skills support activities and functions used by service desk analysts and managers. SysAid (booth 307) will showcase its ITSM solution (both cloud and on-prem) that integrates all the essential IT tools into a single-screen service desk, complete with advanced reporting and BI capabilities. Stop by to see demos highlighting a range of self-service features that will significantly reduce incident volume and resolution times. TeamViewer (booth 103) will demonstrate its newest versions of its award-winning remote access and support software, focusing on how IT agents can securely connect to desktops, servers, mobile and IoT devices in any location, access files and applications and trouble shoot problems more quickly. TOPdesk (booth 406) will demonstrate its Shared Service Management solution. They will discuss how Shared Service Management allows for one cohesive portal, one SSM platform and one experience, which in turn increases customer satisfaction and efficiency in the work place. Torii (booth 107) will showcase its all-in-one SaaS management platform that helps IT optimize and control their organization’s SaaS utilization and spend. Using its unique discovery technology, this platform instantly maps all SaaS tools being used, visualizes costs and usage, tracks license and vendor management, and surfaces shadow-IT. unymira (booth 203) will showcase its leading Knowledge Base, Chatbot and IT Self-Service Smart Link, which can be seamlessly and easily integrated into nearly every existing system. Unymira Smart Link empowers IT organizations to achieve higher user acceptance, reduce costs and improve efficiency. Register for Service Management World 2018

