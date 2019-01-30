|
New Independent Study Reveals Current State of Internet of Things (IoT) Deployment and Future Expansion across Global Fortune 2000 Enterprises
A new independent survey from VansonBourne sponsored by Software
AG (Frankfurt TecDAX: SOW) found that one in four Global Fortune
2000 enterprises rank Internet of Things (IoT) deployment as the most
important initiative in their organization yet 90% experience barriers
to effective implementation and expansion due to lack of IoT expertise
and skills in-house. The survey queried 800 senior IT and business
decision makers at organizations with a global annual revenue of $500M
and higher across 13 different countries in North America, Europe and
Asia Pacific. The respondents came from organizations that were
deploying IoT platforms and the respondents themselves had some level of
involvement and responsibility for selecting and maintaining those
solutions. Full survey results can be found here.
98% of respondents stated that they are already generating some level of
return from their IoT investments yet 89% still believe that they must
improve their approach to IoT to further improve ROI. Most respondents
report achieving specific business benefits from their early IoT
implementations with 39% citing production capacity increases and higher
customer satisfaction and 38% making better informed business decisions.
Respondents with the highest rate of satisfaction with their IoT
deployments used a hybrid implementation approach - namely buying an IoT
platform from an external vendor and then building upon it with
customization done in-house, giving them the flexibility, they require
within the framework of a reliable platform.
According to the survey, the biggest barrier to effective IoT
implementation is lack of internal expertise and skills according to 31%
of respondents. Other barriers include the inability to manage and
process large volumes of data (29%), integration issues (28%), too many
legacy systems (28%), inability to scale the network to meet IoT demands
(26%) and cybersecurity challenges (25%).
The majority of respondents (93%) employed some level of hybrid approach
to IoT implementation - both buying an IoT platform from an external
vendor and then adding customization internally. When evaluating IoT
platform vendors, respondents stated that they are looking for an
innovative partner (46%), with a solution that an be easily integrated
across an entire organization (40%), with customization that suits their
specific needs (39%).
"Organizations know they cannot deliver IoT with off-the-shelf packaged
applcations or with ground-up in-house builds," said Raj Datta,
President and Chief Operating Officer, Software AG North America. "They
need to rapidly deploy IoT in way that is easy to customize, open enough
to seamlessly integrate with their existing landscape while remaining
proven, secure and robust. This points to the need for a platform with
rich functionality out-of-the-box that still gives customers the ability
to quickly create business solutions to suit their unique needs."
According to Datta, Global Fortune 2000 customers are on the road to
realizing this goal with IoT platforms but still need greater
collaboration with their vendor partners to really achieve it.
Datta pointed out that 72% of survey respondents feel that their IoT
platform vendor could and should be doing more to help them. And, they
want to realize better IoT platform functionality with 49% seeing high
reliability and 48% seeking enhanced security as two key attributes they
want from their external vendor IoT platforms. Furthermore, as more
organizations seek carrier-grade IoT platforms, they will continue to
depend on external vendors to achieve that level of stealth
functionality and reliability.
Most organizations are still in the early stages of their IoT
implementations which explains why 89% of survey respondents believe
that their organization needs to improve its plans for IoT. At the same
time, there is tremendous optimism and confidence regarding how their
IoT implementations can transform their organizations and make them more
competitive in the future. 98% of respondents stated that all business
processes and functions within their organizations have been or expect
to be positively impacted by IoT. Those functions include customer
service/relationships, product/service delivery, supply chain
management, marketing/sales, product/service development, employee/HR
processes, infrastructure management, contact center/support,
accounting/finance and administration.
Regarding IoT deployment in 2019 and beyond, most organizations are
looking to deploy IoT on the edge but are struggling to do so -- 80% of
respondents want to deploy IoT on the edge but only 8% are actually
doing that today. By combining IoT and edge computing, organizations can
shift the workload of processing IoT data closer to, or in some cases on
the device itself. For example, instead of sending all the data from a
wind turbine to the cloud and processing the data centrally, users can
process data and analytics locally and then send the results to the
cloud. This reduces network load, cloud processing and storage
requirements while making IoT in areas without reliable networks
possible.
According to market research firm IDC (News - Alert), the IT spend on edge
infrastructure will reach up to 18% of the total spend on IoT
infrastructure by 2020. That spend is driven by the deployment of
converged IT and OT systems which reduces the time to value of data
collected from their connected devices.
The VansonBourne survey analyzes how each geography is progressing with
deploying IoT on the edge and the full report can be found here (add
link). The survey also covers the following:
-
How the approach to IoT implementation differs in each region (U.S,
Canada, Germany, UK, France, Netherlands, Nordics, Hong Kong, Japan,
Australia)
-
How the approach to IoT differs in key industries (process
manufacturing, discrete manufacturing, transportation and logistics,
utilities, energy and natural resources)
-
Key drivers for IoT investment
-
How organizations measure ROI from IoT
-
IoT barriers and benefits
-
IoT platform purchasing versus building
-
Decision making responsibility for IoT
-
Performance improvements by country and industry sectors
-
How organizations will deploy IoT in the future
-
Future plans for deploying IoT on the edge
