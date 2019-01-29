[October 09, 2018] New RootMetrics® Report Reveals a Heated Race Between Verizon and T-Mobile for Top Mobile Performance in Chicago

BELLEVUE, Wash., Oct. 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- A new report from RootMetrics by IHS Markit, the gold standard for mobile performance benchmarking, shows Verizon and T-Mobile outpacing the mobile competition in Chicago. While T-Mobile only shared two awards during the last round of testing, the 2nd Half 2018 Chicago Metro RootScore® Report reveals both carriers are sweeping the network performance awards. Notably, Verizon and T-Mobile alone share awards in overall performance, network reliability, network speed, and data performance. While T-Mobile and Verizon share the Data Performance RootScore Award, it is Verizon that records the fastest median data speeds in the Chicago metro area. At Verizon's median download speed of 36.9 Mbps, subscribers can expect to download a high-definition television show in about two minutes. At Verizon's median upload speed of 16.4 Mbps, uploading a picture to social media would generally take about two seconds.

"While Verizon previously led the pack in Chicago, our new report shows T-Mobile is heating up the competition for top mobile performance," said Doug King, director of business development at RootMetrics. "With both carriers sweeping the awards and close scores across the carriers for network reliability, call, and text performance, it's clear that smartphone users throughout the Windy City can rely on their devices for all their mobile needs." This is the sixteenth time RootMetrics has tested the mobile networks n Chicago and issued findings for the metro area. RootScore Reports provide a scientific, independent, consumer-focused assessment of mobile network performance.



Mobile Performance You Can Depend on Reliability and speed are crucial to a consistently good mobile experience. RootMetrics indicates performance in these key areas with its network reliability category, a combination of results from data, call, and text tests; and its network speed category, which examines results across testing of data transfers, downloading email, and web/app tasks. Verizon and T-Mobile share the award for network reliability, but all four carriers earn excellent scores above 97.1. Meanwhile, T-Mobile and Verizon share the top spot in the network speed category, which was an award Verizon previously held outright.

Data Performance The data performance category reflects how well networks perform in downloading and uploading data, performing email tasks, and downloading files that approximate loading typical webpages or apps. T-Mobile and Verizon share the Data Performance RootScore Award, which Verizon previously held outright. Verizon alone records the fastest median download and upload speeds in Chicago at 36.9 Mbps and 16.4 Mbps, respectively. Call and Text Performance Call and text capabilities are fundamental to a strong mobile experience. Call performance testing is based on how reliably each network can place and maintain calls, while text performance measures how reliably and quickly consumers can send and receive text messages. Verizon, T-Mobile, and AT&T share the top spot in call performance, while all four carriers take the Text Performance RootScore Award. Comprehensive Testing

To evaluate the mobile experience in Chicago, RootMetrics conducted tests across all hours of the day and night from September 6 through September 13. Using smartphones purchased off the shelf at carrier stores, tests were conducted indoors at 247 locations and while driving 4,256 miles. For details about RootMetrics testing, see the methodology section of the RootMetrics website. About RootMetrics®

RootMetrics®, by IHS Markit, is mobile analytics that measures mobile network performance and offers insights into the consumer mobile experience. RootMetrics provides data on mobile network performance to help the networks improve and give consumers an end-to-end look at mobile performance. To ensure that RootMetrics testing reflects real-world mobile usage, testing is conducted based on where, when and how consumers use their smartphones most often.

