|[October 09, 2018]
New HITRUST® Program to Help Start-Ups with Information Privacy and Security
HITRUST is helping start-up companies make information privacy and
security a foundational component while still focusing on growing their
business with the introduction of the RightStart Program™. The newly
introduced program helps start-ups accelerate their adoption of the most
comprehensive risk management, compliance, privacy and security suite of
services in the marketplace.
As a leading security and privacy standards development and
accreditation organization, HITRUST is bundling and pricing its programs
to align with rapidly-growing small businesses ensuring management and
customers that effective information privacy and security programs are a
core tenet of the start-up firm's operations.
"Navigating risk management and compliance requirements can be costly, a
strain on internal resources and can be daunting for any company, but it
can be compounded in start-ups that are focusing on bringing their
vision to market," says Mike Parisi, HITRUST's vice president of
Assurance Strategy & Community Development. "The RightStart Program will
ensure dedicated programs managing risk, compliance, security and
privacy are foundational practices within a start-up by embedding these
security standards into their evolving business models."
Meeting these requirements should not be a barrier to business growth
but too often start-up companies try to institute the proper programs in
an ad hoc manner only to lose valuable time and money and in the end,
not improving their risk posture.
"The RightStart Program gives us the ability to adopt a security
framework that will scale with our organization and provide brand name
peace of mind to our customers, partners and investors, says Hoala
Greevy, CEO of Paubox, an email encryption company. "HITRUST provides us
ith the tools for secure, compliant growth needed to increase our
bottom line. Our customer focus demands we have security, compliance,
and risk management in place by design and not as an afterthought."
Designed for start-ups that have been in business for less than three
years, have fewer than 50 employees and have less than $10 million in
annual revenue, the program offers a comprehensive risk management
solution. The Right Start Program streamlines the adoption of HITRUST's
best-in-class suite of services, including:
The HITRUST CSF allows organizations to perform assessments and
report against its comprehensive privacy and security controls or any
one of the thirty-five authoritative sources included in the framework,
such as the NIST Cybersecurity Framework, HIPAA and GDPR.
The HITRUST CSF Assurance Program provides a simplified and
consistent approach to assessments and reporting against the HITRUST
CSF. Since the HITRUST CSF synthesizes numerous standards and frameworks
into a single comprehensive and harmonized framework, it negates the
need for multiple assessments with an 'Assess Once, Report Many'
approach.
The HITRUST MyCSF Assessment Platform makes it easier and more
cost-effective for an organization to manage information risk and meet
international, federal and state regulations concerning privacy and
security.
The HITRUST Academy offers the only training courses
designed to educate security professionals about information protection
and the utilization of the HITRUST CSF to manage risk.
Click
here to register for the HITRUST webinar on November 13th
discussing the benefits of the program featuring Hoala Greevy, CEO of
Paubox.
About HITRUST
Founded in 2007, HITRUST Alliance is a not-for-profit organization whose
mission is to champion programs that safeguard sensitive information and
manage information risk for organizations across all industries and
throughout the third-party supply chain. In collaboration with privacy,
information security and risk management leaders from both the public
and private sectors, HITRUST develops, maintains and provides broad
access to its widely adopted common risk and compliance management and
de-identification frameworks; related assessment and assurance
methodologies; and initiatives advancing cyber sharing, analysis, and
resilience.
HITRUST actively participates in many efforts in government advocacy,
community building, and cybersecurity education. For more information,
visit www.hitrustalliance.net.
