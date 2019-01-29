|
|[October 08, 2018]
|
New Relic Announces Date of Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2019 Financial Results Conference Call
New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR), provider of real-time insights for
software-driven businesses, announced today that it will report its
financial results for the second quarter ended September 30, 2018, after
market close on Tuesday, November 6, 2018.
The financial results will be discussed on a conference call scheduled
at 2 p.m. Pacific Time (5 p.m. Eastern Time) on Tuesday, November 6,
2018. The conference call can be accessed by dialing (866) 393-4306 from
the United States or (734) 385-2616 internationally with conference ID
9225017 and a live webcast and replay of the conference call can be
accessed from the investor relations page of New Relic's company website
at
http://ir.newrelic.com. In conjunction with the conference call, a
supplemental presentation deck will also be made available on the
investor relations page.
Following the completion of the call through 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on
November 13, 2018, a telephone replay will beavailable by dialing (855)
859-2056 from the United States or (404) 537-3406 internationally with
conference ID 9225017.
About New Relic
New Relic provides the real-time insights that software-driven
businesses need to innovate faster. New Relic's cloud platform makes
every aspect of modern software and infrastructure observable, so
companies can find and fix problems faster, build high-performing DevOps
teams, and speed up transformation projects. Learn why more than 50% of
the Fortune 100 trust New Relic at newrelic.com.
New Relic is a registered trademark of New Relic, Inc.
