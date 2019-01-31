|
|[October 08, 2018]
|
New at NACS 2018: The Excentus Elevate Platform Extends CPG Brands' Customer Marketing Reach across the US Convenience Retail Sector
Excentus, (www.excentus.com)
a leading loyalty marketing and technology firm recently acquired by PDI
Software, provides Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) brands access to
millions of customers and unique shopper insights through its Elevate
offer marketing platform.
Elevate, a unique solution developed for the convenience retail sector,
allows CPG brands to promote product offers through a convenience retail
network of over 25,000 locations across the United States. The platform
generates and captures valuable customer data that CPG brands can
leverage to deliver targeted promotions and offers that drive frequency,
loyalty and sales lift.
"Our Elevate platform provides CPG manufacturers the ability to engage
consumers more effectively in the convenience retail channel through
email marketing campaigns, mobile app messaging and in-store signage,"
explains Jeff Hassman, CMO of Excentus. "We're giving convenience
retailers the tools they need to increase sales and boost loyalty, and
providing shoppers with relevant and timely offers. It's a win-win-win
scenario."
Elevating CPG Brands' C-Stores Sales: How it Works
The Excentus Elevate platform serves as a channel between CPG brands and
the consumers that buy their products in convenience stores. CPG brands
make their product offers available through the Elevate platform,
allowing convenience retailers to easily deploy and manage those offers.
In return, CPG brands gain insights into c-store shopper behaviors, such
as member engagement, products purchased and overall offer cost and
value, as well as access to the Excentus PDI network of thousands of
retail locations and comprehensive marketing support.
The result is a platform that helps CPG brands improve th reach of
their promotions across large, unbranded stations, company-operated
locations and single site operations, amplify the effect of their
offers, uncover new customer segments, and improve the efficacy of their
marketing efforts.
The Elevate platform gives CPG brands the ability to send offers to
consumers based on their specific purchase history. This helps CPG
brands pinpoint opportunities to deliver the right branded offers and
promotions to the right audiences - a critical factor for effective
consumer marketing. These shopper insights also help CPG brands segment
and target customers based on their interactions, spending patterns,
cross-brand purchases and other preferences. This data-driven approach
results in increased sales and stronger ROI on promotions, and drives
case movement of product.
"Product offers drive greater engagement and create value for all
stakeholders," continues Hassman. "Through Elevate, CPG brands gain
access to data that otherwise would not be available to them to help
guide their overall promotion strategy."
The Elevate Platform and suite of customer marketing, loyalty and
engagement solutions will be on display at NACS at the Excentus booth
#6161 and PDI booth #6133.
For more information about Excentus, the Elevate platform and how it
benefits CPG manufacturers, or to speak with Jeff Hassman, please
contact Vanessa Horwell at vhorwell@thinkinkpr.com
(305-749-5342 ext. 232) or Emily Bowe at ebowe@thinkinkpr.com
(305-749-5342 ext. 246). For more information about Excentus, please
visit www.excentus.com.
Excentus Corporation, A PDI Company
Excentus, a leading loyalty marketing and technology firm specializing
in the design, development and implementation of loyalty programs, was
acquired by PDI in 2018 to expand PDI's retail enterprise software
portfolio, helping convenience store retailers and petroleum wholesale
marketers thrive in a digital economy. Excentus offers a scalable,
cloud-based platform to manage, measure, and monetize fuels-based
loyalty programs. Drawing on the success of Excentus' owned and operated
Fuel Rewards® program, which has grown to more than 14.5 million members
and over $1 billion in fuel purchases, Excentus serves national and
regional brands, Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) manufacturers, grocery
chains, convenience retailers and their customers. Over 1,200 customers
operating more than 100,000 locations trust PDI to optimize their entire
operations-now including loyalty-whether they are a single site,
multi-site, dealer or franchise operator. To learn more about Excentus
visit www.excentus.com and
for more information about PDI visit www.pdisoftware.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181008005604/en/
[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]