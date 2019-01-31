[October 05, 2018] New York Website Design Company, Lounge Lizard, discusses Common Local SEO Mistakes Everyone Makes

NEW YORK, Oct. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Lounge Lizard is globally recognized as a New York website design company within the web design and development industry. Lounge Lizard's brandtenders are creative, tech-savvy, and passionate in developing innovative strategies that drive conversion for both startup and established clients of all industries, making them the "best of breed since 1998." Everyone makes mistakes, but it is what you do after the mistake is made which can often be the difference between success and failure. When it comes to Local SEO, mistakes are made often due to being unaware of the consequences of the actions which can easily be corrected for better rankings and increased opportunities to earn conversions. Today NY based web design company, Lounge Lizard, discusses Common Local SEO Mistakes everyone makes. Using HTTP rather than HTTPS. Obtaining an SSL Certificate is a fairly simple process as they can be purchase from your website host or domain name registrar, and some even provide it for free. What this certificate provides is an added layer of security after it is installed on your website. From an SEO perspective, Google now alerts users that a site is not using HTTPS by placing a red-highlighted box saying "Not secure" before the site URL. People do not feel as safe or comfortable using a 'not secure' site especially if your conversions involve entering personal information. Not only will using HTTP lower rankings over time but it can also reduce conversions of the people who do go to the site due to concens over security. Incorrect business name in Google My Business. Your business name on your Google My Business page should be your business name only. You should not include keywords, location words, or anything else other than your actual business name. In addition to this being a violation of Google's guidelines, it can also confuse consumers if they have found the correct business or not. Keep in mind, people can report your business for using Spam-techniques such as additional terms or keywords in your business name which can cause Google to take action, something nobody wants. Not using a Google Map to showcase location. Every business should include location information for their business such as at the bottom of landing pages and on the About Us or Contact Us pages. With that address a Google Map should always be used not only for people to easily find you but also so that Google easily finds your address. Using generic CTAs. Generic CTA's such as "Click Here" as anchor text are a waste of time and space. Anchor text should always be relevant and useful. Google looks as the content around every hyperlink on your site and evaluates it, so those generic CTA's are not helping your SEO efforts. Forgetting Alt Tags for images. Alt Tags are important for multiple reasons including SEO. Having keywords will help your images rank and are also very useful when an image does load or for visually impaired people who utilize screen-readers or similar technology. Having a slow-loading website. Slow sites directly affect your rankings because the slower your site, the higher the abandonment rank. Google tracks the usefulness of sites with various metrics and if they see that people don't get what they need for your site, in this case due to getting bored waiting for it to load, your rankings will suffer due to a lack of customer satisfaction.



Lounge Lizard Website Design Company is an award-winning, high-end design boutique specializing in website and mobile app development, UX/UI, branding, and marketing. Lounge Lizard excels in creating the ultimate brand strategy, fully loaded with expertly crafted visuals that work together to increase sales and effectively communicate a client's unique personality. Media Contact: Ken Braun, Lounge Lizard, 631-581-1000, ken.braun@loungelizard.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-york-website-design-company-lounge-lizard-discusses-common-local-seo-mistakes-everyone-makes-300723669.html SOURCE Lounge Lizard

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]