|[October 04, 2018]
New Display Design Could Make Lightweight, Compact Smart Glasses a Reality
Researchers have developed a fundamentally new approach to a see-through
display for augmented reality, or smart glasses. By projecting images
from the glass directly onto the eye, the new design could one day make
it possible for a user to see information such as directions or
restaurant ratings while wearing a device almost indistinguishable from
traditional glasses.
"Rather than starting with a display technology and trying to make it as
small as possible, we started with the idea that smart glasses should
look and feel like normal glasses," said research team leader
Christopher Martinez of the Laboratoire
d'électronique des technologies de l'information (Leti) in France.
"Developing our concept required a great deal of imagination because we
eliminated the bulky optical components typically required and instead
use the eye itself to form the image."
In Optica,
The Optical Society's journal for high-impact research, the authors
detail their new retinal projection display concept and report positive
results from initial optical simulations. Although glasses using this
new approach wouldn't be useful for showing videos, they could provide
information in the form of text or simple icons.
"Although we are focused on augmented reality applications, the new
display concept may also be useful for people with vision problems,"
said Martinez. "The disturbance present in the eye could be integrated
into the projection, giving visually impaired people a way to see
information such as text."
Forming an image in the eye
The unconventional display design rapidly projects individual pixels,
which the brain puts together to form letters and words. "We don't bring
an image to the surface of the glass, but instead bring information that
is emitted in the form of photons to make the image in the eye,"
explained Martinez.
According to the design concept this feat would be accomplished by
sending photons from a laser or other light source through a
light-guiding component into a holographic optical element created
within the lens of the glasses. Holographic optical elements that are
significantly smaller than their traditional counterparts can be made in
light-sensitive plastics using the sae laser light interactions that
make holograms such as those that protect credit cards from forgery.
For the concept to work, it is critical that all the projected photons
have synchronized phases and match in coherence. Otherwise, a noisy
image is formed, akin to what you would hear if the members of a choral
group were singing the same song but starting and stopping at different
times. The researchers used the holographic element to synchronize the
phase, like a cue that helps the singers start at the same moment.
"It is very complicated to use traditional methods such as a mask with
an optical structure to adjust the phase of photon emitters that are
separated from each other by just hundreds of microns," said Martinez.
"Our design uses a unique holographic element to synchronize the photons
by matching the phase with a reference beam."
The design also includes a grid of lightguides that makes the photons
coherent, akin to making sure the singers all sing at the same speed.
This component was made using an integrated photonics approach that
incorporates the same semiconductor fabrication techniques used to make
computer chips and fabricate optical components in silicon.
The researchers say that their display concept is an important example
of the new opportunities for retinal projection that will now be
possible thanks to recent developments in integrated photonics, which
have moved from applications using telecommunication wavelengths into
visible wavelengths that can be used in displays.
Seeing outside the box
Because of the limited space available in glasses' lenses, the first
prototype will likely have a resolution of 300 by 300 pixels, which the
researchers say could be improved by stacking two displays on top of
each other. Importantly, the design enables completely new ways to use
the pixels available, which are not constrained to a square shape like
traditional displays.
"Using a holographic element to form a retinal display is quite
different from the traditional grid of pixels used for traditional
displays," said Martinez. "For example, information could be projected
to the left and right portions of the field of view with no information
in between, without increasing the complexity of the display."
A detailed optical simulation of the new design validated the new
approach and revealed that a clearer image would be created if the
points where light is emitted were arranged randomly rather than with a
periodic pattern. The researchers are now figuring out how to best
accomplish this random arrangement. They also point out that although
the device should be safe because very little light will be needed to
form the image on the eye, safety studies will be needed as development
progresses.
The researchers plan to make and test the individual components before
creating a working prototype. The first prototype will display static
monochromatic images, but the researchers are confident that the retinal
projection approach can be used for a dynamic multi-color display.
Paper: C. Martinez, V. Krotov, B. Meynard, D. Fowler,
"See-Through Holographic Retinal Projection Display Concept," Optica,
5, 10, 1200-1209 (2018).
DOI: https://doi.org/10.1364/OPTICA.5.001200
