|[October 04, 2018]
New IDC Spending Guide Forecasts Worldwide Spending on Security Solutions Will Reach $133.7 Billion in 2022
Worldwide spending on security-related hardware, software, and services
is forecast to reach $133.7 billion in 2022, according to an new update
to the Worldwide
Semiannual Security Spending Guide from International Data
Corporation (IDC).
Although spending growth is expected to gradually slow over the
2017-2022 forecast period, the market will still deliver a compound
annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.9%. As a result, security spending in
2022 will be 45% greater than the $92.1 billion forecast for 2018.
"Privacy has grabbed the attention of Boards of Directors as regions
look to implement privacy regulation and compliance standards similar to
GDPR. Frankly, privacy is the new buzz word and the potential impact is
very real. The result is that demand to comply with such standards will
continue to buoy security spending for the foreseeable future," said Frank
Dickson, research vice president, Security
Products.
Security-related services will be both the largest ($40.2 billion in
2018) and the fastest growing (11.9% CAGR) category of worldwide
security spending. Managed security services will be the largest segment
within the services category, delivering nearly 50% of the category
total in 2022. Integration services and consulting services will be
responsible for most of the remainder. Security software is the
second-largest category with spending expected to total $34.4 billion in
2018. Endpoint security software will be the largest software segment
throughout the forecast period, followed by identity and access
management software and security and vulnerability management software.
The latter will be the fastest growing software segment with a CAGR of
10.7%. Hardware spending will be led by unified threat management
solutions, followed by firewall and content management.
Banking will be the industry making the largest investment in security
solutions, growing from $10.5 billion in 2018 to $16.0 billion in 2022.
Security-related services, led by managed security services, will
account for more than half of the industry's spend throughoutthe
forecast. The second and third largest industries, discrete
manufacturing and federal/central government ($8.9 billion and $7.8
billion in 2018, respectively), will follow a similar pattern with
services representing roughly half of each industry's total spending.
The industries that will see the fastest growth in security spending
will be telecommunications (13.1% CAGR), state/local government (12.3%
CAGR), and the resource industry (11.8% CAGR).
"Security remains an investment priority in every industry as companies
seek to protect themselves from large scale cyber attacks and to meet
expanding regulatory requirements," said Eileen
Smith, program director, Customer
Insights and Analysis. "While security services are an important
part of this investment strategy, companies are also investing in the
infrastructure and applications needed to meet the challenges of a
steadily evolving threat environment."
The United States will be largest geographic market for security
solutions with total spending of $39.3 billion this year. The United
Kingdom will be the second largest geographic market in 2018 at $6.1
billion followed by China ($5.6 billion), Japan ($5.1 billion), and
Germany ($4.6 billion). The leading industries for security spending in
the U.S. will be discrete manufacturing and the federal/central
government. In the UK, banking and discrete manufacturing will deliver
the largest security spending while telecommunications and banking will
be the leading industries in China. China will see the strongest
spending growth with a five-year CAGR of 26.6%. Malaysia and Singapore
will be the second and third fastest growing regions with CAGRs of 21.1%
and 18.2%, respectively.
From a company size perspective, large and very large businesses (those
with more than 500 employees) will be responsible for nearly two thirds
of all security-related spending in 2018. Large (500-999 employees) and
medium businesses (100-499 employees) will see the strongest spending
growth over the forecast, with CAGRs of 11.8% and 10.0% respectively.
However, very large businesses (more than 1,000 employees) will grow
nearly as fast with a five-year CAGR of 10.1%. Small businesses (10-99
employees) will also experience solid growth (8.9% CAGR) with spending
expected to be more than $8.0 billion in 2018.
The Worldwide
Semiannual Security Spending Guide quantifies the global revenue
opportunity for both core and next-generation security purchases. The
guide offers detailed forecast data for security spending by 20
industries across nine regions and 53 countries. Unlike any other
research in the industry, the comprehensive spending guide was designed
to help IT decision makers to clearly understand the industry-specific
scope and direction of security-related spending today and over the next
five years.
