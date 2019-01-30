|
|[October 04, 2018]
|
New Speakers Added! 2018 ISDA Annual North America Conference, Oct 4, New York
International Swaps and Derivatives Association, Inc.:
2018 ISDA Annual North America Conference
Keynote Address
by:
Hester M. Peirce, Commissioner, US Securities and
Exchange Commission
New Speakers Added!
The International Swaps and Derivatives Association, Inc. (ISDA) will
hold its Annual North America conference in New York on Thursday,
October 4, 2018. Accredited journalists are invited to attend the
event. Please RSVP to Lauren Dobbs ldobbs@isda.org.
-
Keynote address: Hester M. Peirce, Commissioner, US
Securities and Exchange Commission
Other speakers, including policy-makers, regulators and buy- and
sell-side derivatives users, have now been announced, including:
-
Amir Zaidi, Director, Division of Market Oversight, US
Commodity Futures Trading Commission
-
Norah Barger, Senior Advisor, Board of Governors of the
Federal Reserve System
-
Shawn Bernardo, CEO, Tullett Prebon ICAP
-
Scott Fitzpatrick, CEO Tradition SEF, Tradition Group
-
W. Moses Kim, Director, Office of Financial Institutions
Policy, US Treasury Department
-
Guest speaker: Christopher L. Culp, Research Fellow,
The Johns Hopkins Institute for Applied Economics, Public Health, and
the Study of Business Enterprise
The conference will include sessions on:
-
Preparing for the shift away from LIBOR
-
Cross-border trading and Brexit
-
Review of the regulatory framework
-
The impact of new technologies on derivatives markets
See the latest conference agenda with additional speakers here.
|
|
|
|
|
|
WHEN:
|
|
|
|
Thursday, October 4, 2018
|
|
WHERE:
|
|
|
|
The Roosevelt Hotel
45 East 45th Street
New
York, NY 10017
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Since 1985, ISDA has worked to make the global derivatives markets safer
and more efficient. Today, ISDA has over 900 member institutions from 68
countries. These members comprise a broad range of derivatives market
participants, including corporations, investment managers, government
and supranational entities, insurance companies, energy and commodities
firms, and international and regional banks. In addition to market
participants, members also include key components of the derivatives
market infrastructure, such as exchanges, intermediaries, clearing
houses and repositories, as well as law firms, accounting firms and
other service providers. Information about ISDA and its activities is
available on the Association's website: www.isda.org.
All press attending this conference must register in advance
Please
send your name, affiliation, and contact details to Lauren Dobbs ldobbs@isda.org
ISDA® is a registered trademark of the International Swaps and
Derivatives Association, Inc.
