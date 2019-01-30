ABOUT US | SERVICES | SUBSCRIPTIONS | LOGIN | SIGNUP
New Speakers Added! 2018 ISDA Annual North America Conference, Oct 4, New York
[October 04, 2018]

International Swaps and Derivatives Association, Inc.:

2018 ISDA Annual North America Conference
Keynote Address by:
Hester M. Peirce, Commissioner, US Securities and Exchange Commission
New Speakers Added!

The International Swaps and Derivatives Association, Inc. (ISDA) will hold its Annual North America conference in New York on Thursday, October 4, 2018. Accredited journalists are invited to attend the event. Please RSVP to Lauren Dobbs ldobbs@isda.org.

  • Keynote address: Hester M. Peirce, Commissioner, US Securities and Exchange Commission

Other speakers, including policy-makers, regulators and buy- and sell-side derivatives users, have now been announced, including:

  • Amir Zaidi, Director, Division of Market Oversight, US Commodity Futures Trading Commission
  • Norah Barger, Senior Advisor, Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System
  • Shawn Bernardo, CEO, Tullett Prebon ICAP
  • Scott Fitzpatrick, CEO Tradition SEF, Tradition Group
  • W. Moses Kim, Director, Office of Financial Institutions Policy, US Treasury Department
  • Guest speaker: Christopher L. Culp, Research Fellow, The Johns Hopkins Institute for Applied Economics, Public Health, and the Study of Business Enterprise

The conference will include sessions on:

  • Preparing for the shift away from LIBOR
  • Cross-border trading and Brexit
  • Review of the regulatory framework
  • The impact of new technologies on derivatives markets

See the latest conference agenda with additional speakers here.





     
WHEN:

Thursday, October 4, 2018

 
WHERE:

The Roosevelt Hotel
45 East 45th Street
New York, NY 10017

 

Since 1985, ISDA has worked to make the global derivatives markets safer and more efficient. Today, ISDA has over 900 member institutions from 68 countries. These members comprise a broad range of derivatives market participants, including corporations, investment managers, government and supranational entities, insurance companies, energy and commodities firms, and international and regional banks. In addition to market participants, members also include key components of the derivatives market infrastructure, such as exchanges, intermediaries, clearing houses and repositories, as well as law firms, accounting firms and other service providers. Information about ISDA and its activities is available on the Association's website: www.isda.org. Follow us on Twitter (News - Alert) @ISDA.

All press attending this conference must register in advance
Please send your name, affiliation, and contact details to Lauren Dobbs ldobbs@isda.org

ISDA® is a registered trademark of the International Swaps and Derivatives Association, Inc.


