New Speakers Added! 2018 ISDA Annual North America Conference, Oct 4, New York

Keynote Address by:

Hester M. Peirce, Commissioner, US Securities and Exchange Commission

New Speakers Added! The International Swaps and Derivatives Association, Inc. (ISDA) will hold its Annual North America conference in New York on Thursday, October 4, 2018. Accredited journalists are invited to attend the event. Please RSVP to Lauren Dobbs ldobbs@isda.org. Keynote address: Hester M. Peirce, Commissioner, US Securities and Exchange Commission Other speakers, including policy-makers, regulators and buy- and sell-side derivatives users, have now been announced, including: Amir Zaidi, Director, Division of Market Oversight, US Commodity Futures Trading Commission

Norah Barger, Senior Advisor, Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System

Shawn Bernardo, CEO, Tullett Prebon ICAP

Scott Fitzpatrick, CEO Tradition SEF, Tradition Group

W. Moses Kim, Director, Office of Financial Institutions Policy, US Treasury Department

Guest speaker: Christopher L. Culp, Research Fellow, The Johns Hopkins Institute for Applied Economics, Public Health, and the Study of Business Enterprise The conference will include sessions on: Preparing for the shift away from LIBOR

Cross-border trading and Brexit

Review of the regulatory framework

The impact of new technologies on derivatives markets See the latest conference agenda with additional speakers here.







WHEN: Thursday, October 4, 2018 WHERE: The Roosevelt Hotel

45 East 45th Street

New York, NY 10017

Since 1985, ISDA has worked to make the global derivatives markets safer and more efficient. Today, ISDA has over 900 member institutions from 68 countries. These members comprise a broad range of derivatives market participants, including corporations, investment managers, government and supranational entities, insurance companies, energy and commodities firms, and international and regional banks. In addition to market participants, members also include key components of the derivatives market infrastructure, such as exchanges, intermediaries, clearing houses and repositories, as well as law firms, accounting firms and other service providers.

ISDA® is a registered trademark of the International Swaps and Derivatives Association, Inc.

