[October 04, 2018] New HGC celebrates its first anniversary with HK$1 million broadband donation to grassroots students

Staff walkathon to help the needy HONG KONG, Oct. 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- HGC Global Communications Limited (HGC) yesterday (3 October) celebrated the first anniversary of the new HGC since it came under new ownership and new logo. In honour of the occasion, HGC organised a staff walkathon, "Walk Together for Broadband" at the Main Dam of Tai Mei Tuk in Tai Po, donating nearly HK$1 million worth of broadband services* to local grassroots students. For every two employees who finish the walk, HGC will donate a 12-month free broadband service plan to a local grassroots student. This enables our staff to contribute to the community and help people in need while celebrating our first anniversary of the new HGC. Mr. Andrew Kwok, Chief Executive Officer of HGC, said: "We decided that instead of holding a grand event in a hotel, or hiring star performers or entertaining VIP customers, we would celebrate the occasion by helping underprivileged students with access to broadband internet, while at the same time strengthening the teamwork and relationship between staff members. We believe that our staffs could feel the joy and understand its meaning after theevent. Thanks for the support and participation of all employees!"



The beneficiaries are mainly local grassroots students from the Principal Chan Free Tutorial World, a non-profit organisation that provides free learning support to children whose families have financial difficulties. HGC hopes to improve their learning environment and reduce their financial burden. Chan Hung (Principal Chan), founder of Principal Chan Free Tutorial World, said: "We are grateful again to HGC Global Communications for their support. Home broadband is becoming important as online learning is becoming more common. This donation is meaningful and can reduce the financial burden of grassroots families."

*Service includes 12-month of free home broadband with free installation and service afterwards

