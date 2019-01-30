|
|[October 03, 2018]
New York Life Maintains Top Ratings for Financial Strength from All Major Ratings Agencies
New York Life, America's largest mutual life insurer, announced today
that major ratings agencies - Fitch Ratings, Standard & Poor's and A.M.
Best - have affirmed that New York Life maintains the highest possible
ratings for financial strength. The company also holds the highest
financial strength rating from Moody's Investors Service, as of its
recently released credit opinion.
New York Life remains one of only two life insurers with the highest
financial strength ratings currently awarded to any insurer by all four
of the major rating agencies, out of 800 life insurers operating in the
United States today.
In June, Fitch Ratings and Standard & Poor's affirmed New York Life's
financial strength rating of AAA and AA+, respectively - each firm's top
possible rating. Also, in July, A.M. Best affirmed New York Life's
financial strength rating of A++, which is its highest rating. Moody's
Investors Service's financial strength rating of New York Life remains
Aaa, its top rating, based on the agency's most recent credit opinion
dated July 30, 2018.
Highlights from these major ratings agencies affirming New York Life's
financial strength, include:
Fitch Ratings - Rating of AAA (Highest) Affirmed June 1, 2018
-
Leading market position in U.S. individual life insurance market
-
Strong brand recognition
-
Well-established market position
-
Effective career distribution system
-
Stable block of participating whole life insurance
Standard & Poor's - Rating of AA+ (Highest) Affirmed June 15, 2018
-
Extremely strong competitive position and financial risk profile
-
Wide brand recognition
-
Career agency force with significant size, market penetration and
productivity
-
Mutual status, strength and predictability of earnings
-
Strong capital and earnings
A.M. Best - Rating of A++ (Highest) Affirmed July 25, 2018
-
Very strong risk-adjusted capital
-
Stability and strength of its career agency distribution
-
Market position among top leaders in the U.S. life insurance industry
-
Creditworthy liability profiles
Moody's Investors Service - Rating of Aaa (Highest), as of its Credit
Opinion Dated July 30, 2018
-
Leading position in the U.S. life insurance market and strong brand
-
Large block of individual life insurance containing significant
embedded profits
-
Productive and well-established career agency distribution force
-
Well-diversified investment portfolio, strong liquidity, and
outstanding capitalization
ABOUT NEW YORK LIFE
New York Life Insurance Company (www.newyorklife.com),
a Fortune 100 company founded in 1845, is the largest mutual life
insurance company in the United States* and one of the largest life
insurers in the world. Headquartered in New York City, New York Life's
family of companies offers life insurance, retirement income,
investments and long-term care insurance. New York Life has the highest
possible financial strength ratings currently awarded to any life
insurer from all four of the major credit rating agencies**.
*Based on revenue as reported by "Fortune 500 ranked within Industries,
Insurance: Life, Health (Mutual)," Fortune magazine, 6/1/18. For
methodology, please see http://fortune.com/fortune500/
**Individual independent rating agency commentary as of 7/30/2018: A.M.
Best (A++), Fitch (AAA), Moody's Investors Service (Aaa), Standard &
Poor's (AA+)
