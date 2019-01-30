[October 03, 2018] New York Life Maintains Top Ratings for Financial Strength from All Major Ratings Agencies

New York Life, America's largest mutual life insurer, announced today that major ratings agencies - Fitch Ratings, Standard & Poor's and A.M. Best - have affirmed that New York Life maintains the highest possible ratings for financial strength. The company also holds the highest financial strength rating from Moody's Investors Service, as of its recently released credit opinion. New York Life remains one of only two life insurers with the highest financial strength ratings currently awarded to any insurer by all four of the major rating agencies, out of 800 life insurers operating in the United States today. In June, Fitch Ratings and Standard & Poor's affirmed New York Life's financial strength rating of AAA and AA+, respectively - each firm's top possible rating. Also, in July, A.M. Best affirmed New York Life's financial strength rating of A++, which is its highest rating. Moody's Investors Service's financial strength rating of New York Life remains Aaa, its top rating, based on the agency's most recent credit opinion dated July 30, 2018. Highlights from these major ratings agencies affirming New York Life's financial strength, include: Fitch Ratings - Rating of AAA (Highest) Affirmed June 1, 2018 Leading market position in U.S. individual life insurance market

Strong brand recognition

Well-established market position

Effective career distribution system

Stable block of participating whole life insurance Standard & Poor's - Rating of AA+ (Highest) Affirmed June 15, 2018 Extremely strong competitive position and financial risk profile

Wide brand recognition

Career agency force with significant size, market penetration and productivity

Mutual status, strength and predictability of earnings

Strong capital and earnings A.M. Best - Rating of A++ (Highest) Affirmed July 25, 2018



Very strong risk-adjusted capital

Stability and strength of its career agency distribution

Market position among top leaders in the U.S. life insurance industry

Creditworthy liability profiles Moody's Investors Service - Rating of Aaa (Highest), as of its Credit Opinion Dated July 30, 2018 Leading position in the U.S. life insurance market and strong brand

Large block of individual life insurance containing significant embedded profits

Productive and well-established career agency distribution force

Well-diversified investment portfolio, strong liquidity, and outstanding capitalization FOR THE AGENCIES' COMPLETE AND CURRENT PUBLIC COMMENTARY ON (News - Alert) NEW YORK LIFE, CLICK HERE:

A.M. Best

Fitch

Moody's

Standard & Poor's ABOUT NEW YORK LIFE New York Life Insurance Company (www.newyorklife.com), a Fortune 100 company founded in 1845, is the largest mutual life insurance company in the United States* and one of the largest life insurers in the world. Headquartered in New York City, New York Life's family of companies offers life insurance, retirement income, investments and long-term care insurance. New York Life has the highest possible financial strength ratings currently awarded to any life insurer from all four of the major credit rating agencies**. *Based on revenue as reported by "Fortune 500 ranked within Industries, Insurance: Life, Health (Mutual)," Fortune magazine, 6/1/18. For methodology, please see http://fortune.com/fortune500/ **Individual independent rating agency commentary as of 7/30/2018: A.M. Best (A++), Fitch (AAA), Moody's Investors Service (Aaa), Standard & Poor's (AA+) View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181003005071/en/

