|
|[October 03, 2018]
|
New Report Highlights Importance of Sterility Assurance for Planetary Protection and Prevention of Hospital-Acquired Infections
In a new report published in Space Policy, Adrian Ponce, Ph.D.,
of NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) and founder of Verrix, and
co-authors examine the importance of sterility assurance to prevent
contamination of spacecraft destined to potentially habitable ocean
worlds of the outer solar system, and the parallel debate around
sterility assurance requirements in the healthcare environment.1
"We are seeing many similarities between spacecraft and hospital
sterility assurance challenges, including important ongoing
conversations about sterility assurance and preventing the spread of
microbial contamination," Ponce said. "It is critical to prevent
biological contamination in our hospitals, just as it is in space-these
are risk management, technology, and ethics challenges."
In healthcare, inadequately sterilized surgical instruments and implants
are a major contributor to infection outbreaks. Biological indicator
(BI) systems are used to verify the success of sterilization cycles and
detect failed cycles. However, currently used BI technology is outdated
and prone to inaccuracies that can lead to surgical delays and increased
costs-in part due to the push for more rapid results.
According to Ponce, the drive for faster BI results has pushed existing
technology to its limits. "Speeding up the current BI technology
increases the risk of both false-positive and false-negative results,"
Ponce said. "However, the sterility assurance technology originally
conceived to help prevent orward contamination for NASA missions now
has the potential to provide confidence that surgical instruments are
free from infectious contamination."
In 2013, Ponce founded Verrix, a medical device company that is
developing sterility assurance products and technologies based on
planetary protection technology developed at NASA's JPL for the Mars
Rover program. The Verrix Endospore Verification Assay™ (EVA) technology
provides a powerful, direct bacterial detection methodology with
unprecedented speed and accuracy down to a single bioindicator organism.
The first BI system developed based on these technology advances is
expected to be introduced in 2019.
The full report, titled "Forward contamination of ocean worlds: A
stakeholder conversation," can be found here.
About Verrix
Verrix is a San Clemente, Calif.-based medical device company that is
using the most advanced technologies to help protect patients from
healthcare-associated infections. The company was formed as a spin-off
from the Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL), and is partnered with JPL
doctors and scientists to commercialize a library of issued patents
licensed from the California Institute of Technology (Caltech). Its core
sterility assurance technology integrates cutting-edge optical physics,
chemistry, spectroscopy, and molecular biology, and is uniquely
positioned to address critical unmet needs for protecting patients from
life-threatening infections. Visit www.verrix.com
for more information.
Reference
-
Sherwood B, Ponce A, Waltemathe M. Forward contamination of ocean
worlds: A stakeholder conversation. Space Policy. 2018. Doi: https://doi.org/10.1016/j.spacepol.2018.06.005.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181003005198/en/
[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]