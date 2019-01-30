|
New Pitney Bowes Screening Solution Improves Compliance and Reduces False-Positive Results for Financial Service Clients
Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE: PBI), a global technology company that provides
commerce solutions in the areas of ecommerce, shipping, mailing, and
data, today announced a new screening solution to help financial service
providers more accurately verify the identities of their customers to
help achieve regulatory compliance in the areas of sanctions screening
and watch list management.
Known as Pitney Bowes Spectrum (News - Alert) Screener, the solution has been found to
reduce the amount of false-positive detections by nearly 60 percent and
deliver cost-savings of up to $10 million annually for large-scale
financial institutions. At the same time, it can help alleviate
challenging regulatory, Know Your Customer (KYC), and customer identity
compliance issues that confront the industry today. Organizations like
EY are already taking advantage of Spectrum Screener to address
compliance regulations.
"As a part of the value our financial crime managed service delivers to
clients, EY seeks to provide differentiated technology capability that
improves the overall effectiveness and risk outcomes of our clients'
compliance processes and controls," says Carl E. Case III, Principal -
Financial Services Office, Ernst & Young LLP. "Technology solutions that
employ graph technology and advanced analytics, such as Pitney Bowes
Spectrum and Spectrum Screener, enable us to address many of the
industry's challenges with false-positives caused by poor data quality
in either customer records or watch lists."
According to a recent Aite Group report, "The
AML of Tomorrow: Here Today," the United Nations Office of Drugs and
Crimes estimates that two to five percent of Global Domestic Product
(GDP) is laundered annually, which translates to $800 Billion-$2
Trillion (News - Alert). As if the responsibility for AML and detecting terrorist
financing weren't enough, financial service providers are also on the
hook for global anti-corruptions sanctions screenings, and reputtional
risks, cites the report.
Today, financial service providers spend millions in compliance
infrastructures (U.S. financial institutions each spend approximately
$15.8 Million alone), with a large portion of the spend attributed to
human capital. One bank in the Aite Group report employs roughly 5,000
people who are tasked with investigating these transactions and filing
Suspicious Activity Reports (SARs). Unfortunately, many systems used to
detect suspicious activities result in 95-98 percent false-positives.
"Regulators expect financial institutions to find every needle in the
haystack - false-negatives are not acceptable. This expectation leads to
an abundance of false-positives in many current solutions," says Julie
Conroy, Research Director for Aite Group. "Pitney Bowes Spectrum
Screener is a great example of a next-generation screening solution
focused on reducing false-positives and alleviating the investigative
burden."
Without automatic screening solutions that identify and de-duplicate
parties, financial service providers struggle to look across all lines
of the organization and determine if an entity (person or business) is
the same across various business lines. Often, this lack of view can
cause false-negative alerts, which will ultimately result in fines if
missed. Therefore, most FinServ organizations create alerts on too many
transactions, or false-positives, creating an increased investigative
burden on an already overworked staff.
Spectrum Screener reduces the investigation burden for financial service
providers by analyzing customer data across the organization, resolving
identities and matching those identities against cleansed sanctions
lists, prohibitions, Politically Exposed Persons (PEPs), as well as
lists created internally within an organization. Beyond customer data,
Spectrum Screener combines technologies like Natural Language
Processing, advanced analytics, and machine learning to improve overall
match confidence.
"With Spectrum Screener, our initial implementations have proven to
reduce millions of dollars in operations expenses, reduce burnout and
turnover, reduce training expenses, and ultimately improve productivity
and compliance," says Bob Guidotti, EVP and President, Pitney Bowes
Software. "We're removing some compliance complexity for our clients and
offering the peace of mind that then allows them to focus on
investigations that pose a real threat."
To learn more about Pitney Bowes Spectrum Screener, visit us online at https://www.pitneybowes.com/us/customer-information-management/industry-solutions/spectrum-screener.html
