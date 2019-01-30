|
|[October 02, 2018]
|
New Data Platform Accelerates Development of Healthcare Applications to Manage World's Most Critical Information
InterSystems,
a global leader in information technology platforms for health,
business, and government applications, today announced the launch of InterSystems
IRIS for Health™, designed to deliver fast and sustainable value to
organizations developing data-intensive healthcare applications.
InterSystems (News - Alert) IRIS for Health is the world's first and only data platform
specifically engineered to extract value from healthcare data,
empowering developers to rapidly create and scale the industry's next
breakthrough applications.
Data is at the heart of the digital transformation sweeping healthcare.
As the volume and variety of healthcare data continues to increase, the
capacity of human decision making is being challenged. To cope with this
dramatic shift, healthcare applications require technology that can
unlock the vast potential hidden away in the data. InterSystems IRIS for
Health provides that foundation.
InterSystems IRIS for Health is built upon the company's newest product,
InterSystems IRIS Data Platform, which combines transaction processing
and analytics with embedded interoperability to offer a fast development
platform for building mission-critical applications at scale.
InterSystems IRIS for Health extends the power of the data platform with
healthcare-specific capabilities necessry to build today's real-time
connected care solutions. InterSystems IRIS for Health features include:
-
An application framework for rapid development of solutions using
Health Level Seven (HL7) Fast Healthcare Interoperability Resources
(FHIR), including FHIR Server and SMART on FHIR capabilities.
-
Out-of-the-box support for every major U.S. and regional healthcare
interoperability standard and certification, including HL7 Versions 2
and 3, Consolidated CDA (C-CDA), integrating the Healthcare Enterprise
(IHE), American Society for Testing and Materials (ASTM), X12, NCPDP,
DICOM, and others.
-
A normalized and extensible healthcare data model that allows for
seamless transitions between standards.
"The explosion of healthcare data has created a dire need for
innovations that can help the industry keep pace with payer, provider,
and patient expectations," said Don Woodlock, vice president of
HealthShare at InterSystems. "Healthcare needs a foundational data
platform that enables cutting-edge applications to rapidly evolve from
concept to reality - and that data platform is InterSystems IRIS for
Health. We're helping healthcare developers bring the applications that
matter most from whiteboard to production faster than ever before."
InterSystems information technology platforms power the world's most
critical and cutting-edge applications. Current healthcare customers
relying on the InterSystems flagship HealthShare
and TrakCare
products will be able to take full advantage of InterSystems IRIS for
Health capabilities starting in 2019.
For more information, please visit www.InterSystems.com/IRISforHealth.
About InterSystems
InterSystems is the engine behind the
world's most important applications. In healthcare, finance, government,
and other sectors where lives and livelihoods are at stake, InterSystems
is the power behind what matters™. Founded in 1978, InterSystems
is a privately held company headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts
(USA), with offices worldwide, and its software products are used daily
by millions of people in more than 80 countries. For more information,
visit InterSystems.com.
