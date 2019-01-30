|
New CORENA Pinpoint and CORENA Pinpoint Mobile Releases Make Aircraft Maintainers More Efficient
Flatirons Solutions® is pleased to announce the general availability of
new versions of its CORENA Pinpoint and CORENA Pinpoint Mobile
applications, the latest generation of the company's industry-leading
Interactive Electronic Technical Publication (IETP) viewers for aircraft
maintainers.
CORENA Pinpoint and CORENA Pinpoint Mobile are manufacturer-independent
viewers that allow airline operators and OEM aftermarket service teams
to access airframe, engine, and component maintenance manuals and task
cards. By providing a source for all technical publications, CORENA
Pinpoint and CORENA Pinpoint Mobile can unleash aircraft maintenance
technician productivity improvements of up to 30% over traditional
viewers.
Built to support any device, any content, and any back-end publishing
system, CORENA Pinpoint and CORENA Pinpoint Mobile can be deployed
standalone or as part of a full publishing suite. The latest release
includes a number of ground-breaking new features, including:
-
Support for multi-vendor aircraft models, including the new
generation aircraft and their associated engines. CORENA Pinpoint
Mobile provides access to tech pubs for S1000D specification aircraft
alongside iSpec 2200 specification aircraft for optimum usability.
-
Advancements in data synchronization to reduce content payload
size to accommodate the low bandwidth conditions, with incremental
downloads that target only revised or newly added material.
-
Enhanced PDF functionality, including support for Component
Maintenance Manuals (CMMs), as well as new search and indexing
features for PDF maual supplements to complement the viewer's
traditional XML/XHTML strengths.
-
Greater interactivity, including wiring diagram improvements,
new multimedia features (including 3D VRML, X3D, and MP4
compatibility), dynamic stylesheets that adapt to S1000D data inputs,
and S1000D process logic support for guided troubleshooting to drive
more efficient and productive maintenance.
-
Read and sign functionality to capture acknowledgment of new
content revisions from end-user maintainers, an important feature that
promotes improved maintenance efficiency and regulatory compliance.
"We're proud of what we've achieved with CORENA Pinpoint and CORENA
Pinpoint Mobile," stated Vice President of Solution Management Olivier
Joufflineau. "With each successive generation of the software, we've
advanced the state of the art in aircraft maintenance. CORENA Pinpoint
and CORENA Pinpoint Mobile help airlines and manufacturers turn
technical information management into a source of dramatic new
efficiencies, not just a cost of doing business."
To learn more about CORENA Pinpoint or CORENA Pinpoint Mobile, or the
CORENA Fleet and CORENA Manufacturer solutions that leverage them,
please visit the Flatirons Solutions website at http://bit.ly/2Mig3p8.
CORENA Pinpoint and CORENA Pinpoint Mobile will be demonstrated as part
of an upcoming webinar, with viewing options offered for multiple time
zones at http://bit.ly/2xMMtCX.
About Flatirons Solutions
Flatirons Solutions® (www.flatironssolutions.com)
provides solutions for aviation and defense content lifecycle
management. For more than 20 years, it has helped airlines, MROs,
manufacturers, and military forces maintain and operate complex assets
more effectively. Its software and service solutions help organizations
to deliver the right information, at the right time, to the right people
- Turning Content into Knowledge®. Flatirons operates from offices in
Asia, Europe, and the United States with its headquarters in Boulder,
Colorado.
