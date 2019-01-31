|
|[October 02, 2018]
New York Life Ventures Identifies Emerging "LifeTech" Ecosystem
New
York Life Ventures, the venture capital arm of New York Life, has
identified an emerging "LifeTech" start-up ecosystem that is distinctly
different from the prevailing InsurTech landscape. Featuring
technologies that address the challenges faced by life insurance
companies, the LifeTech universe includes start-ups within established
technology categories like data and analytics, cloud architecture,
cybersecurity, RegTech, HealthTech, and HR Tech.
According to Joel Albarella, head of New York Life Ventures since its
2012 founding, "The emerging LifeTech ecosystem includes aspects of
InsurTech and FinTech, but is truly its own universe. Beyond those two
established categories, we see a substantial group of start-ups that
deliver value propositions more appropriately identified as LifeTech due
to their significant relevancy to the life insurance industry. In fact,
only about 20 percent of the start-ups we track overlap with the
InsurTech world."
Over the last six years of testing and investing, New York Life Ventures
has screened over 1,700 start-ups and facilitated more than 160 "proof
of concept" tests that explore the viability of business ideas. From
these efforts, the team has identified the following insights on
LifeTech and the future of life insurance.
"InsurTech" is an imperfect proxy for life insurance
Life insurance is fundamentally different than other lines of insurance,
yet these various lines are often lumped together. New York Life
Ventures expects an increased focus on LifeTech as a discreet start-up
category and to see other subsectors emerge as well.
Significant opportunities for enabling technologies
Start-ups that aspire to directly compete with established life insurers
face significant headwinds. More proise exists for LifeTech start-ups
that deliver enabling technologies and find new and creative ways to
support the current life insurance value chain.
For example, Trifacta,
a New York Life Ventures portfolio company, delivers enabling technology
that converts raw data into an analyzable format for companies across a
wide range of industries. New
York Life has partnered with Trifacta to modernize its analytics
platform and has experienced positive impacts in areas like customer
relationship management and risk analysis.
The future of life insurance may be found in adjacent technologies
Adjacent technologies in the LifeTech space are those start-ups that
aren't InsurTech focused at all, but whose offerings may become
complementary to life insurance companies over time.
Two examples of this are scientific wellness company, Arivale,
and digital health start-up, Wellth,
both portfolio companies of New York Life Ventures. Companies like these
represent a growing breed of start-ups that have the potential to
significantly impact the future of the life insurance industry.
As Albarella explained, "LifeTech has quickly become a strong focus area
for start-up founders and investors. The opportunity to create value in
the life insurance space by connecting with those outside the industry
is undeniably massive and the corporate venture capital teams of major
life insurers are investing accordingly. The growing intersection of
technology and life insurance that we're seeing in LifeTech will surely
have profound implications for life insurance consumers, agents and
employees alike."
About New York Life Ventures
Since 2012, New
York Life Ventures has connected the strength of New York Life with
the speed and agility of the start-up community. In relentlessly seeking
new technologies that will power the future of New York Life's life
insurance, long-term care insurance, annuities, and asset management
businesses, the team utilizes a strategic testing and investing approach
that has a proven track record of driving opportunity and growth for
start-ups and the ongoing evolution of New York Life. With a fully
staffed research and development lab, NYL Ventures enables a build
capability for New York Life and, with its Innovation Services unit,
fosters a network of innovation internally at the company.
