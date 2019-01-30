|
|[October 02, 2018]
|
New Study Reports Combining Livongo with Restore Lifestyle Coaching Helps People with Diabetes Improve Their Health
A study published in the Journal of Diabetes Research shows that
Livongo for Diabetes Program™ significantly improves the health of
people with type 2 diabetes and combining the Livongo for Diabetes
Program with lifestyle coaching regimens provided by Restore Health
empowers individuals to lose weight and further improve their blood
glucose.
Livongo Health, Inc., a leading chronic-condition management company,
conducted the study to examine if lifestyle coaching could help people
with type 2 diabetes who had hit a plateau in their health goals. Study
participants had been enrolled in the Livongo for Diabetes Program,
which includes consumer health technology, personalized recommendations,
and real-time support, between 12 - 34 weeks prior to the study start
date and had already improved their blood glucose control through
Livongo's program with a decrease in mean estimated HbA1C (eA1C) from
8.5% to 7.5% (p=0.01).
Researchers then randomized study participants into one of three groups:
Livongo for Diabetes Program plus a connected scale (n=115), Livongo for
Diabetes Program plus a connected scale and 12 weeks of lightweight
lifestyle coaching (n=73), or Livongo for Diabetes Program plus a
connected scale and 12 weeks of intensive lifestyle coaching (n=67). A
control group (n=75) without any further intervention also was followed.
All lifestyle coaching included guidance in the areas of nutrition,
exercise, sleep, and stress. The primary study outcome was glucose
control as measured by estimated A1C. Other outcomes assessed included
weight, mean blood glucose and cost-effectiveness of the interventions.
The group receiving the most intensive coaching (average of 4 coaching
interactions perweek) experienced the greatest weight loss over the
12-week intervention period (mean weight loss of 9.7 lbs and further
reduction of mean eA1C by 0.7%). Lightweight coaching (average of 0.8
coaching interactions per week) also had a clinical impact (mean weight
loss of 4.1lbs. and mean eA1C reduction of 0.4%). Blood glucose
improvement was most pronounced in study participants with higher mean
blood glucose levels at the start of the intervention (177 ± 52 mg/dL at
start versus 139 ± 26 mg/dL at end, p=0.001).
"Of significant interest was the impact coaching had on the study
participants," said Cheryl Morrison-Deutsch, Chief Experience Officer at
Zillion, the owner of the Restore Health program. "Results from the
study highlight the effectiveness of personalization in diabetes
management and how adding intensive lifestyle coaching to Livongo can be
helpful for certain populations. This suggests that despite a potential
plateau in efficacy, getting additional personalized lifestyle
intervention can assist in lowering both A1C and weight for those that
have access to a coach."
The findings of this study support the outcomes achieved by Restore to
date, with employer clients showcasing the importance of personalized
behavior architecture to foster an environment of authentic support and
accountability. The Restore program provides relevant education and
nudges in a member-preferred communication structure that takes into
account preferences, habits and data from connected devices.
To learn more about Zillion behavior architecture and to speak with a
Zillion representative about the technology, the Restore Program or any
of our clinical programs, please visit us at www.Zillion.com
or call 855.475.5123.
About Zillion
Zillion is the leading behavior architecture solutions company in the
United States. Zillion's technology emphasizes architecting individual
choices providing the right nudge at the right time to assist
individuals in forming a new behavior scaffolding. Founded in 2014,
Zillion has collected over 100 million data points from over 500,000
users to power the identification of choice patterns that influence and
manage high-risk factors for better outcomes, higher quality of care and
lower costs leading to a powerful consumer experience fueled by
technology and integrated with human care teams. Zillion's products
include programs such as Restore and clinical care team technology to
address care issues like re-admission reduction, chronic disease
management and more. www.Zillion.com
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181002005103/en/
[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]