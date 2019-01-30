[October 02, 2018] New Research Finds Nearly 80% of Enterprises Experience Mid-Shift Mobile Device Battery Failure

Global Technology Systems’ new Batteries-as-a-Service model eliminates frontline worker downtime, increases productivity, reduces financial loss

Novel on-site managed-service offering tests, replaces, removes, recycles mobile device batteries for pennies a day FRAMINGHAM, Mass., Oct. 02, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A sneak peek at a yet-to-be-published VDC Research study shows that for enterprise mobile devices, mid-shift battery failures occur far more often than previously believed. Such failures represent a major impediment to employee productivity, and result in significant financial losses for retail and logistics businesses that rely on battery-powered devices. To solve the battery-failure epidemic, Global Technology Systems (GTS) today launched Batteries-as-a-Service (BaaS), the first-ever mobile-power managed-service offering, and uncontested solution to support enterprises suffering from financial losses due to poor battery management. To solve the battery-failure epidemic, Global Technology Systems (GTS) today launched Batteries-as-a-Service (BaaS), the first-ever mobile-power managed-service offering, and uncontested solution to support enterprises suffering from financial losses due to poor battery management. This managed service includes Test & Replace, Battery Color Coding and Free Recycling of Lithium batteries.



“Batteries that support enterprise business-critical mobility applications fail 30 percent of the time, causing workers to lose, on average, up to 50 minutes of productivity,” said David Krebs, Executive VP, Enterprise Mobility & Connected Devices at VDC Research. “For an enterprise supporting 500 mobile workers, for example, this productivity hit can translate into $1M of lost profit each year.” BaaS allows customers to gain control over these mismanaged assets and save millions of dollars per year. GTS provides its battery management services, which includes GTS’ on-site battery inventory analysis and removal of dangerous bad batteries, for as little as $0.05 per battery per shift. GTS CEO Larry Murray explained the benefits of BaaS this way:





“The benefits of BaaS to our customers are significant. We help them to cut costs and control budgets. We also convert their random battery purchases into an organized process providing much needed predictably and inventory control. They never buy a replacement battery again, and they can replace CAPEX with OPEX to improve cash flow. Moving to an outsourced managed battery subscription service should be an easy decision for companies in retail, transportation or logistics that rely on battery-powered devices to run their businesses.” BaaS features include:

Test & Replace ™ – Easily and efficiently identify, remove and replace bad batteries using the GTS Tester and Mobile app onsite resulting in dramatic cost savings due to replacing batteries only when and where they are needed. Test & Replace also offers post-test management reports with actionable insights for future planning and budgeting purposes.

– Easily and efficiently identify, remove and replace bad batteries using the GTS Tester and Mobile app onsite resulting in dramatic cost savings due to replacing batteries only when and where they are needed. Test & Replace also offers post-test management reports with actionable insights for future planning and budgeting purposes. Battery Color Coding ™ – Identify, replace, and recycle only aging batteries swiftly and efficiently by using a unique color each year instead of the traditional battery color, reducing the amount of bad batteries in circulation.

– Identify, replace, and recycle only aging batteries swiftly and efficiently by using a unique color each year instead of the traditional battery color, reducing the amount of bad batteries in circulation. Free Recycling – No-cost recycling program ensuring potentially dangerous Lithium batteries do not end up in landfills creating toxic waste. GTS’ Lithium battery recycling program offers a financial incentive for all participants, allowing customers to easily do their part to protect the planet. To provide an additional measure of control for its customers, GTS provides custom battery usage reports including an initial inventory of all batteries found, retained, replaced and recycled. GTS offers a broad range of 100 percent compatible batteries and chargers to power the widest range of portable and mobile devices. A variety of BaaS and battery purchase plans are available, providing customers with maximum procurement flexibility and industry-leading warranty support. Additional CEO Quotes:

“Most companies don’t have a plan for testing and replacing bad batteries. They buy new batteries randomly, and seldom remove and recycle the bad ones—they are all mixed together. When the old and new are mixed, the fast-charging old batteries are used more frequently resulting in this epidemic of battery and mobile device failures.” “By replacing batteries only when and where they are needed, enterprises can reduce unnecessary battery purchases and maximize device uptime. All of this is summarized in the provided reports on the performance of their critical mobility assets for retail and logistics mission planning. Furthermore, we help enterprises have safer facilities by cleaning out old dangerous batteries and responsibly recycling them.” “The old method of self-administered battery management – or more likely, no battery management – introduces wholly avoidable fiscal waste and inefficiency. Most users don’t realize two important things. The first is new batteries charge up slowly and old, bad batteries charge up faster, leading some users to believe they are performing better. Second, Lithium batteries become more volatile and have a greater potential to catch fire as they get older. So, old batteries must be quickly removed and recycled.” About GTS

Global Technology Systems (GTS) is an innovator of mobile device batteries, chargers and power management solutions and services that lower cost of ownership and increase productivity. With outstanding performance and unmatched quality, the company’s batteries and power management solutions are trusted by leading retail organizations, logistics companies, government agencies, and public safety officials around the globe. GTS is headquartered in Framingham, Massachusetts and operates design, manufacturing, and distribution centers across the U.S., Asia, and Europe. To learn more, visit http://www.gtspower.com , and follow on Twitter , LinkedIn and YouTube . Media Contacts:

Jenna Beaucage, cell: 508-340-6851

Michelle Allard McMahon, cell: 781-718-3248

gts@rainierco.com A photo accompanying this announcement is available at //www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7e27a3c5-4ad8-4f48-be8e-a41e10cfd9ce A video accompanying this announcement is available at //www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/236457c8-1c1f-46cf-b30a-54b89e521c2b

