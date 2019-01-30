|
New Study by Captains of Industry Examines the Future of Healthcare in the Amazon Era
Captains
of Industry, a marketing consultancy with deep experience in the
healthcare sector, today announced new research that examines how
healthcare leaders view Amazon and its potential impact on the future of
healthcare. The study identifies a gap between where hospital executives
expect Amazon to debut in the marketplace and the areas where the market
truly desires innovation. Principally, while hospital executives
anticipate Amazon entering healthcare through supply chain and retail
initiatives, the majority of respondents pointed to consumer-facing
healthcare IT as the area most in need of transformation.
"Captains is passionate about our participation in the healthcare sector
on behalf of the brands we serve, and we're fascinated by the challenges
the industry faces and opportunities arising in the market," said Clift
Jones, President and CEO of Captains of Industry. "It's this passion
that's empowered Captains Research to study this market trend."
The full report, Healthcare in the Amazon Era, maps the
direct and indirect impacts of innovations brought on by tech giants
like Amazon and Apple (News - Alert). The study was conducted by Captains of Industry's
research group, Captains Research, and includes in-depth interviews with
hospital leaders across 11 hospitals in the Boston area, one of the
world's most advanced and innovative healthcare markets. The hospitals
in the study collectively generated an excess of $11 billion in annual
operating revenue in 2016.
The study shows that hospital business leaders are open, even
optimistic, about the benefits of innovation from non-traditional
sources, including non-native tech players like Amazon and Apple.
However, hospital executives are keenly watching Amazon given its
strategic edge. While Apple and Microsoft (News - Alert) have the most traceable
digital footprint inside hospitals today, healthcare leaders ranked
Amazon as the #1 company most capable of bringing transformative change
to healthcare in the next three years, the study finds.
In light of this finding, the report also explores the transition to
Amazon era healthcare. It seeks to define the strategic questions that
organizations, hospitals and leaders on the edge of medicine and
technology must address to deliver care and conduct business in the
Amazon era of healthcare.
"The ability to distribute health care broadly, reliably and timely -
when the patient wants it - is exciting, but business leaders and
clinicians who participated in this study call for a future where health
care in the Amazon era is also safe, equitable and sustainable
for all involved," explained Lauren Prentiss, Strategy Director for
Captains of Industry and head of Captains Research. "Delivering against
those parameters is incredibly difficult. But the more we do it, the
more rewarding it will be. Not only for those shaping the Amazon era of
healthcare, but for our society as a whole."
The study also includes:
-
Afterword by Dr. David Y. Ting, Chief Medical Information Officer at
the Mass General Physicians Organization.
-
Case study on a company that is revolutionizing the urgent medical
supply chain with an Amazon era business model.
About Captains Research
As a core part of Captains of
Industry, Captains
Research conducts ongoing research on the market dynamics and global
trends impacting sectors undergoing profound change: healthcare, higher
education, and energy. We are also experts in understanding elusive
populations, such as the C-suite. This research contributes to the
growing knowledge base that is used to support some of the world's most
progressive challenger brands.
About Captains of Industry
Captains
of Industry is a marketing consultancy, dedicated to supporting
challenger brands: organizations who see the world differently and
aspire to move markets and mindsets. We provide insight-driven,
audience-targeted branding and marketing experiences-the kind designed
from inception to educate, foster intimacy, awaken possibilities, and
reach people when and where they are most receptive.
