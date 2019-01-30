[October 02, 2018] New Study by Captains of Industry Examines the Future of Healthcare in the Amazon Era

Captains of Industry, a marketing consultancy with deep experience in the healthcare sector, today announced new research that examines how healthcare leaders view Amazon and its potential impact on the future of healthcare. The study identifies a gap between where hospital executives expect Amazon to debut in the marketplace and the areas where the market truly desires innovation. Principally, while hospital executives anticipate Amazon entering healthcare through supply chain and retail initiatives, the majority of respondents pointed to consumer-facing healthcare IT as the area most in need of transformation. Download the Healthcare in the Amazon Era study. "Captains is passionate about our participation in the healthcare sector on behalf of the brands we serve, and we're fascinated by the challenges the industry faces and opportunities arising in the market," said Clift Jones, President and CEO of Captains of Industry. "It's this passion that's empowered Captains Research to study this market trend." The full report, Healthcare in the Amazon Era, maps the direct and indirect impacts of innovations brought on by tech giants like Amazon and Apple (News - Alert) . The study was conducted by Captains of Industry's research group, Captains Research, and includes in-depth interviews with hospital leaders across 11 hospitals in the Boston area, one of the world's most advanced and innovative healthcare markets. The hospitals in the study collectively generated an excess of $11 billion in annual operating revenue in 2016.



The study shows that hospital business leaders are open, even optimistic, about the benefits of innovation from non-traditional sources, including non-native tech players like Amazon and Apple. However, hospital executives are keenly watching Amazon given its strategic edge. While Apple and Microsoft (News - Alert) have the most traceable digital footprint inside hospitals today, healthcare leaders ranked Amazon as the #1 company most capable of bringing transformative change to healthcare in the next three years, the study finds. In light of this finding, the report also explores the transition to Amazon era healthcare. It seeks to define the strategic questions that organizations, hospitals and leaders on the edge of medicine and technology must address to deliver care and conduct business in the Amazon era of healthcare.

"The ability to distribute health care broadly, reliably and timely - when the patient wants it - is exciting, but business leaders and clinicians who participated in this study call for a future where health care in the Amazon era is also safe, equitable and sustainable for all involved," explained Lauren Prentiss, Strategy Director for Captains of Industry and head of Captains Research. "Delivering against those parameters is incredibly difficult. But the more we do it, the more rewarding it will be. Not only for those shaping the Amazon era of healthcare, but for our society as a whole." The study also includes: Afterword by Dr. David Y. Ting, Chief Medical Information Officer at the Mass General Physicians Organization.

Case study on a company that is revolutionizing the urgent medical supply chain with an Amazon era business model. Click here to learn more about Captains of Industry's healthcare practice. About Captains Research

As a core part of Captains of Industry, Captains Research conducts ongoing research on the market dynamics and global trends impacting sectors undergoing profound change: healthcare, higher education, and energy. We are also experts in understanding elusive populations, such as the C-suite. This research contributes to the growing knowledge base that is used to support some of the world's most progressive challenger brands. About Captains of Industry

Captains of Industry is a marketing consultancy, dedicated to supporting challenger brands: organizations who see the world differently and aspire to move markets and mindsets. We provide insight-driven, audience-targeted branding and marketing experiences-the kind designed from inception to educate, foster intimacy, awaken possibilities, and reach people when and where they are most receptive. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181002005138/en/

