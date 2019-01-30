[October 02, 2018] New Graduate Student Recruitment Solution from ETS and Liaison

PRINCETON, N.J. and WATERTOWN, Mass., Oct. 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- A new tool will help admissions professionals at colleges and universities in the U.S. and around the world to drive awareness of opportunities available to prospective graduate students. The HigherYield™ solution will enable admissions staff to build stronger, more qualified applicant pools through four new data-driven GRE® Search Service and TOEFL® Search Service campaign packages, tailored to fit their needs and budget requirements. The HigherYield solution combines ETS's GRE Search Service and TOEFL Search Service with Liaison International's Enrollment Marketing Platform (EMP™) and campaign services providing access to a robust database of prospective applicants from around the world who have indicated an interest in advancing their studies. Recruiters can select from a multitude of search criteria, such as demographics, geographic data, academic disciplines, and test scores to cost-effectively segment and launch campaigns to expand and diversify their applicant pools. "Many programs view ETS's Search Services as the recruitment resource that delivers high yield because users can select a specific group of potential applicants from databases of up to a million people who have opted to share their educational intentions," said David Payne, Vice President and COO of Global Education at ETS. "The new offering incorporates the ETS services into a system that provides institutions the additional tools and expertise needed to deploy scalable and personalized recruitment campaigns to GRE and TOEFL contacts, who want to learn about their programs."



George Haddad , Liaison's Founder and CEO, added, "Liaison's products and services help institutions reach and communicate with potential students through thoughtful and focused multi-channel campaigns, from their first inquiry to their first day on campus. The Liaison/ETS collaboration will improve the student's experience and provide even greater numbers of graduate schools and programs with the ability to communicate their comprehensive value proposition to build a strong pipeline of applicants and more diverse classes." Benefits of the combined offering include:

Targeted and highly personalized communications to prospective students

More effective utilization of GRE Search Service and TOEFL Search Service list purchases

Campaign development experts to supplement limited bandwidth and/or expertise of campus staff

Stronger student response rates which will generate larger inquiry pools, resulting in the ability to grow and shape enrollment In addition to its 360-view of campaign performance, the HigherYield solution offers a variety of packages designed to save colleges and universities time and money while creating greater demand for their respective graduate programs. To learn more about the offerings, please visit www.higheryield.org. About ETS At ETS, we advance quality and equity in education for people worldwide by creating assessments based on rigorous research. ETS serves individuals, educational institutions and government agencies by providing customized solutions for teacher certification, English language learning, and elementary, secondary and postsecondary education, and by conducting education research, analysis and policy studies. Founded as a nonprofit in 1947, ETS develops, administers and scores more than 50 million tests annually — including the TOEFL® and TOEIC® tests, the GRE® tests and The Praxis Series® assessments — in more than 180 countries, at over 10,000 locations worldwide. For more information, visit www.ets.org. About Liaison International Liaison helps higher education institutions identify, recruit, and enroll best-fit students with improved outreach, application, and enrollment processes. More than 7,000 programs on over 800 campuses nationwide rely on Liaison's admissions management and enrollment marketing solutions to reach prospective students, streamline administrative tasks, and create exceptional experiences for applicants across the full enrollment cycle — from first interest to first day on campus. Partnering with over 30 professional associations, Liaison has developed discipline-wide application services for a range of professions, including: engineering (EngineeringCAS), graduate management education (BusinessCAS), and architecture (ArchCAS), as well as most of the health professions, including: physicians assistant (CASPA), public health (SOPHAS) and communication sciences (CSDCAS) among dozens of others. The company has most recently introduced the first general, non-discipline specific application for graduate education (GradCAS). To learn more, visit liaisonedu.com. View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-graduate-student-recruitment-solution-from-ets-and-liaison-300722157.html SOURCE Liaison

