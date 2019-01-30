|
|[October 01, 2018]
|
New Online Platform Drives Innovation by Connecting Ohio's Research Universities With Industry
A new online research portal will more efficiently deliver research and
innovation opportunities to both industry and Ohio's academic
institutions, facilitating partnerships, expanding workforce and funding
opportunities, and fostering economic development throughout the region.
The Ohio Innovation Exchange (OIEx), launched today by the Ohio
Department of Higher Education (ODHE), connects industry with faculty,
students, equipment, and facilities available at Ohio's research
universities. OIEx consolidates these academic resources from multiple
universities into a single, searchable, and easily accessible web portal
at www.ohioinnovationexchange.org.
OIEx provides extensive search functionality and an intuitive interface
that allows visitors to:
-
Find relevant experts and suitable potential collaborators
-
Explore each institution's publications, patents, and equipment
-
Connect with the OIEx network of industry liaisons to find more
information and create relationships with researchers and institutions
An initiative of ODHE
and built by research technology company Digital Science, OIEx was
originally developed by four Ohio universities with industry support
from the Ohio Manufacturing Institute. OIEx is now a publicly available
platform that, in its current phase, provides industry in search of
expertise with free access to more than 8,250 faculty and 900 resources
from the following universities:
-
Case Western Reserve University
-
Cleveland State University
-
The Ohio State University
-
Ohio University
-
The University of Akron
-
The University of Cincinnati
From research partnerships, intellectual property, and technology
licensing opportunities to business development and even student
internships, OIEx brings those connections to bear, and the scope of
OIEx will expand further as other institutions join.
"It is critical to our state's economy that we utilize every aspect of
our knowledge and innovation talent across the public and private
sectors," said ODHE Chancellor John Carey. "We're incredibly proud of
what we've created with OIEx - better connecting the experts and
resouces at our state research universities to the industries that can
utilize them to push their breakthrough ideas to fruition."
"We have experienced much success working
with universities to advance our research and product initiatives,"
said Margaret Barkett, associate director, the Research Institute at
Nationwide Children's Hospital. "But it's not always obvious who we
should partner with, so making those connections in a timely manner can
be difficult. We're excited to use OIEx to jump-start these
partnerships, and our own innovations."
About the Ohio Innovation Exchange
The Ohio Innovation Exchange (OIEx) connects industry with
professors, students, equipment, and facilities available at Ohio
research universities. OIEx provides access to more than 8,250 faculty
and 900 resources from campuses and laboratories around the state, with
a mission to facilitate collaboration between Ohio's leading academic
and industry minds.
From research partnerships, intellectual property, and technology
licensing opportunities to business development and even student
internships, OIEx fosters economic development and intellectual
advancement across Ohio and around the globe. Get connected at www.ohioinnovationexchange.org.
About the Ohio Department of Higher Education
The Ohio Department of Higher Education (formerly known as the Ohio
Board of Regents) is a Cabinet-level agency for the Governor of the
State of Ohio that oversees higher education for the state. The agency's
main responsibilities include authorizing and approving new
degree programs, managing state-funded financial
aid programs and developing and advocating policies
to maximize higher education's contributions to the state and its
citizens.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181001005623/en/
