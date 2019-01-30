ABOUT US | SERVICES | SUBSCRIPTIONS | LOGIN | SIGNUP
New Online Platform Drives Innovation by Connecting Ohio's Research Universities With Industry
[October 01, 2018]

A new online research portal will more efficiently deliver research and innovation opportunities to both industry and Ohio's academic institutions, facilitating partnerships, expanding workforce and funding opportunities, and fostering economic development throughout the region.

The Ohio Innovation Exchange (OIEx), launched today by the Ohio Department of Higher Education (ODHE), connects industry with faculty, students, equipment, and facilities available at Ohio's research universities. OIEx consolidates these academic resources from multiple universities into a single, searchable, and easily accessible web portal at www.ohioinnovationexchange.org. OIEx provides extensive search functionality and an intuitive interface that allows visitors to:

  • Find relevant experts and suitable potential collaborators
  • Explore each institution's publications, patents, and equipment
  • Connect with the OIEx network of industry liaisons to find more information and create relationships with researchers and institutions

An initiative of ODHE and built by research technology company Digital Science, OIEx was originally developed by four Ohio universities with industry support from the Ohio Manufacturing Institute. OIEx is now a publicly available platform that, in its current phase, provides industry in search of expertise with free access to more than 8,250 faculty and 900 resources from the following universities:

  • Case Western Reserve University
  • Cleveland State University
  • The Ohio State University
  • Ohio University
  • The University of Akron
  • The University of Cincinnati

From research partnerships, intellectual property, and technology licensing opportunities to business development and even student internships, OIEx brings those connections to bear, and the scope of OIEx will expand further as other institutions join.

"It is critical to our state's economy that we utilize every aspect of our knowledge and innovation talent across the public and private sectors," said ODHE Chancellor John Carey. "We're incredibly proud of what we've created with OIEx - better connecting the experts and resouces at our state research universities to the industries that can utilize them to push their breakthrough ideas to fruition."



"We have experienced much success working with universities to advance our research and product initiatives," said Margaret Barkett, associate director, the Research Institute at Nationwide Children's Hospital. "But it's not always obvious who we should partner with, so making those connections in a timely manner can be difficult. We're excited to use OIEx to jump-start these partnerships, and our own innovations."

About the Ohio Innovation Exchange


The Ohio Innovation Exchange (OIEx) connects industry with professors, students, equipment, and facilities available at Ohio research universities. OIEx provides access to more than 8,250 faculty and 900 resources from campuses and laboratories around the state, with a mission to facilitate collaboration between Ohio's leading academic and industry minds.

From research partnerships, intellectual property, and technology licensing opportunities to business development and even student internships, OIEx fosters economic development and intellectual advancement across Ohio and around the globe. Get connected at www.ohioinnovationexchange.org.

About the Ohio Department of Higher Education

The Ohio Department of Higher Education (formerly known as the Ohio Board of Regents) is a Cabinet-level agency for the Governor of the State of Ohio that oversees higher education for the state. The agency's main responsibilities include authorizing and approving new degree programs, managing state-funded financial aid programs and developing and advocating policies to maximize higher education's contributions to the state and its citizens.


