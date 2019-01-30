[October 01, 2018] New Online Platform Drives Innovation by Connecting Ohio's Research Universities With Industry

A new online research portal will more efficiently deliver research and innovation opportunities to both industry and Ohio's academic institutions, facilitating partnerships, expanding workforce and funding opportunities, and fostering economic development throughout the region. The Ohio Innovation Exchange (OIEx), launched today by the Ohio Department of Higher Education (ODHE), connects industry with faculty, students, equipment, and facilities available at Ohio's research universities. OIEx consolidates these academic resources from multiple universities into a single, searchable, and easily accessible web portal at www.ohioinnovationexchange.org. OIEx provides extensive search functionality and an intuitive interface that allows visitors to: Find relevant experts and suitable potential collaborators

Explore each institution's publications, patents, and equipment

Connect with the OIEx network of industry liaisons to find more information and create relationships with researchers and institutions An initiative of ODHE and built by research technology company Digital Science, OIEx was originally developed by four Ohio universities with industry support from the Ohio Manufacturing Institute. OIEx is now a publicly available platform that, in its current phase, provides industry in search of expertise with free access to more than 8,250 faculty and 900 resources from the following universities: Case Western Reserve University

Cleveland State University

The Ohio State University

Ohio University

The University of Akron

The University of Cincinnati From research partnerships, intellectual property, and technology licensing opportunities to business development and even student internships, OIEx brings those connections to bear, and the scope of OIEx will expand further as other institutions join. "It is critical to our state's economy that we utilize every aspect of our knowledge and innovation talent across the public and private sectors," said ODHE Chancellor John Carey. "We're incredibly proud of what we've created with OIEx - better connecting the experts and resouces at our state research universities to the industries that can utilize them to push their breakthrough ideas to fruition."



"We have experienced much success working with universities to advance our research and product initiatives," said Margaret Barkett, associate director, the Research Institute at Nationwide Children's Hospital. "But it's not always obvious who we should partner with, so making those connections in a timely manner can be difficult. We're excited to use OIEx to jump-start these partnerships, and our own innovations." About the Ohio Innovation Exchange

