|[October 01, 2018]
New Zyxel NebulaFlex Switches Offer the Choice of Cloud Management or Stand Alone Web Management
Zyxel
Communications, a leading provider of secure broadband networking,
Internet access and connected home products, has enhanced the
versatility and management of their growing line of business-class
networking solutions with the announcement of two new NebulaFlex hybrid
Gigabit Ethernet Smart Managed Switches.
Two New "Hybrid" Switches Join NebulaFlex Familiy
The
Gigabit Ethernet Smart Managed Switch (GS1920v2) and Gigabit
Ethernet Smart Managed Switch with 10G Uplink (XGS1930) were
introduced as the newest members of Zyxel's NebulaFlex™ family of hybrid
networking products. The versatile new switches can be used as
high-performance standalone web managed switches or can be Cloud-managed
license-free using the Nebula Cloud Management Platform.
Zyxel's growing family of NebulaFlex switches and access points give
users the ability to easily switch from managing multiple standalone
access points and switches to a cloud-managed network infrastructure
without the need to replace existing equipment or purchase additional
hardware controllers or software.
"The addition of the two new switches to our NebulaFlex family of
business-class networking products gives users an affordable yet
powerful network infrastructure solution for growing businesses," said
Tri Nguyen, Market Development Manager at Zyxel. "As businesses grow and
their network requirements increase, NebulaFlex products scales easily
and enable a seamless transition from multiple standalone Zyxel devices
t a Cloud-managed infrastructure without the need to purchase new
equipment or a Cloud management controller."
Zyxel's new family of Gigabit Ethernet Smart Managed Switches (with
street pricing):
-
GS1900-8HPv2 8-Port GbE Smart Managed PoE Switch - $139.99
-
GS1920-24v2 24-Port GbE Smart Managed Switch - $179.99
-
GS1920-24HPv2 24-Port GbE Smart Managed PoE Switch - $359.99
-
GS1920-48v2 48-Port GbE Smart Managed Switch - $249.99
-
GS1920-48HPv2 48-Port GbE Smart Managed PoE Switch - $549.99
-
XGS1930-28 28-Port Gigabit Ethernet Smart Managed Switch with 10G
Uplink - $399.99
-
XGS1930-28HP 28-Port Gigabit Ethernet Smart Managed PoE Switch with
10G Uplink - $749.99
-
XGS1930-52 - 52-Port Gigabit Ethernet Smart Managed Switch with 10G
Uplink - $749.99
-
XGS1930-52HP - 52-Port Gigabit Ethernet Smart Managed PoE Switch with
10G Uplink - $1199.99
Cloud Management in the Palm of Your Hand
Management of Zyxel's Cloud-managed Nebula and NebulaFlex networking
products has become even easier and more convenient for IT managers with
the launch of the updated Nebula app. Available for both iOS and Android (News - Alert)
devices, the new Nebula app adds a comprehensive array of configuration
settings as well as quick access to real-time information and
troubleshooting tools to make it faster and easier to install and manage
WiFi (News - Alert) networks. The browser-based Nebula Control Center has also been
updated to include more than 20 new features including support for Mesh
WiFi, traffic logs, and VPN topology.
"The exponential increase of devices on the network driven by BYOD
initiatives and advanced networking applications in the workspace
creates ever-changing demands on the network and mandates 24/7 access to
real-time network management," explained Shawn Rogers, Market
Development Manager at Zyxel. "The enhanced Nebula app puts even more
network visibility and management controls in the hands of the IT
administrator giving them the ability to diagnose and resolve network
issues faster regardless of where they are in the world."
Zyxel's Gigabit Ethernet Smart Managed Switch (GS1920v2) and Gigabit
Ethernet Smart Managed Switch with 10G Uplink (XGS1930) carries a
limited lifetime warranty and is available now through all Zyxel
authorized resellers and e-Commerce partners. The Nebula app is
available for download through Google Play and the Apple (News - Alert) App Store. For
more information on Zyxel and its families of connectivity solutions for
homes and businesses, visit www.zyxel.com/us
and follow us on Facebook,
Twitter
and LinkedIn.
About Zyxel:
Zyxel, a pioneer in IP technology for over two decades and trusted brand
for over 25 years, provides a complete portfolio of multi-service LTE (News - Alert),
fiber and DSL broadband gateways, home connectivity solutions, smart
home devices and enterprise-class Ethernet switches, security and Wi-Fi
equipment for small to mid-size businesses. Zyxel offers integrated,
interoperable network solutions based on open standards. Headquartered
in Anaheim, California, Zyxel offers its partners service-rich solutions
backed by a domestic team of logistic, sales, and technical support
professionals.
