[October 01, 2018] New Zyxel NebulaFlex Switches Offer the Choice of Cloud Management or Stand Alone Web Management

Zyxel Communications, a leading provider of secure broadband networking, Internet access and connected home products, has enhanced the versatility and management of their growing line of business-class networking solutions with the announcement of two new NebulaFlex hybrid Gigabit Ethernet Smart Managed Switches. Two New "Hybrid" Switches Join NebulaFlex Familiy The Gigabit Ethernet Smart Managed Switch (GS1920v2) and Gigabit Ethernet Smart Managed Switch with 10G Uplink (XGS1930) were introduced as the newest members of Zyxel's NebulaFlex™ family of hybrid networking products. The versatile new switches can be used as high-performance standalone web managed switches or can be Cloud-managed license-free using the Nebula Cloud Management Platform. Zyxel's growing family of NebulaFlex switches and access points give users the ability to easily switch from managing multiple standalone access points and switches to a cloud-managed network infrastructure without the need to replace existing equipment or purchase additional hardware controllers or software. "The addition of the two new switches to our NebulaFlex family of business-class networking products gives users an affordable yet powerful network infrastructure solution for growing businesses," said Tri Nguyen, Market Development Manager at Zyxel. "As businesses grow and their network requirements increase, NebulaFlex products scales easily and enable a seamless transition from multiple standalone Zyxel devices t a Cloud-managed infrastructure without the need to purchase new equipment or a Cloud management controller."



Zyxel's new family of Gigabit Ethernet Smart Managed Switches (with street pricing): GS1900-8HPv2 8-Port GbE Smart Managed PoE Switch - $139.99

GS1920-24v2 24-Port GbE Smart Managed Switch - $179.99

GS1920-24HPv2 24-Port GbE Smart Managed PoE Switch - $359.99

GS1920-48v2 48-Port GbE Smart Managed Switch - $249.99

GS1920-48HPv2 48-Port GbE Smart Managed PoE Switch - $549.99

XGS1930-28 28-Port Gigabit Ethernet Smart Managed Switch with 10G Uplink - $399.99

XGS1930-28HP 28-Port Gigabit Ethernet Smart Managed PoE Switch with 10G Uplink - $749.99

XGS1930-52 - 52-Port Gigabit Ethernet Smart Managed Switch with 10G Uplink - $749.99

XGS1930-52HP - 52-Port Gigabit Ethernet Smart Managed PoE Switch with 10G Uplink - $1199.99 Cloud Management in the Palm of Your Hand

Management of Zyxel's Cloud-managed Nebula and NebulaFlex networking products has become even easier and more convenient for IT managers with the launch of the updated Nebula app. Available for both iOS and Android (News - Alert) devices, the new Nebula app adds a comprehensive array of configuration settings as well as quick access to real-time information and troubleshooting tools to make it faster and easier to install and manage WiFi (News - Alert) networks. The browser-based Nebula Control Center has also been updated to include more than 20 new features including support for Mesh WiFi, traffic logs, and VPN topology. "The exponential increase of devices on the network driven by BYOD initiatives and advanced networking applications in the workspace creates ever-changing demands on the network and mandates 24/7 access to real-time network management," explained Shawn Rogers, Market Development Manager at Zyxel. "The enhanced Nebula app puts even more network visibility and management controls in the hands of the IT administrator giving them the ability to diagnose and resolve network issues faster regardless of where they are in the world." Zyxel's Gigabit Ethernet Smart Managed Switch (GS1920v2) and Gigabit Ethernet Smart Managed Switch with 10G Uplink (XGS1930) carries a limited lifetime warranty and is available now through all Zyxel authorized resellers and e-Commerce partners. The Nebula app is available for download through Google Play and the Apple (News - Alert) App Store. For more information on Zyxel and its families of connectivity solutions for homes and businesses, visit www.zyxel.com/us and follow us on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn. About Zyxel: Zyxel, a pioneer in IP technology for over two decades and trusted brand for over 25 years, provides a complete portfolio of multi-service LTE (News - Alert) , fiber and DSL broadband gateways, home connectivity solutions, smart home devices and enterprise-class Ethernet switches, security and Wi-Fi equipment for small to mid-size businesses. Zyxel offers integrated, interoperable network solutions based on open standards. Headquartered in Anaheim, California, Zyxel offers its partners service-rich solutions backed by a domestic team of logistic, sales, and technical support professionals. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181001005280/en/

